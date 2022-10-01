You know the world’s gone to absolute shit when people i.e conservatives start complaining about Lizzo playing a 200 year old flute. Can this woman seriously catch a break?

Lizzo — a classically trained flautist — recently paused her Washington performance to play James Madison’s crystal flute from the 1800s. It was the first time the flute had ever been played.

“We just made history tonight,” Lizzo told the audience at the time.

James Madison was the fourth president of the United States and was a Republican. The flute was specially made for him by a French watchmaker to celebrate his second inauguration.

The flute now belongs to the Library of Congress. The day before her concert Lizzo was invited to explore the library’s flute collection. She also played the iconic flute for a small number of staff members in the library Great Hall.

However, some conservatives online believe that by playing the flute and twerking, Lizzo was desecrating American history.

Simply desecrating American history just for the sake of it https://t.co/pYtBZf9gV0 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 28, 2022

Actually, it’s not just for the sake of it. There’s a very clear point here: to send the message that our heritage and history are meaningless and that nothing we love or care about has any value. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 28, 2022

Meanwhile everyone’s favourite WAP enthusiast — Ben Shapiro — believes that Lizzo was intentionally playing the flute to be “controversial” and to draw “attention”.

If all we had seen was the clip of Lizzo playing the flute in the halls of the Library of Congress while wearing a semi-modest outfit, everyone would have shrugged. But that’s not the clip everyone championed as groundbreaking: it was the clip where she bragged about twerking. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 29, 2022

Former Trump appointee Darren Beattie also shared the video of Lizzo playing the 200 year old flute with the caption “perfect representative of the American Globalist Empire”.

While Andrew McCarthy, who ran for congress in New York, said that all those “involved in the decision to allow Lizzo to twerk while playing James Madison’s flute needs to be deported”.

Everyone involved in the decision to allow Lizzo to twerk while playing James Madison’s flute needs to be deported.



I don’t care if they’re citizens.



Deport them somewhere. — Andrew McCarthy (@AMcCarthyNY) September 28, 2022

Honestly I wish Lizzo would take that flute and blow it up their asses.