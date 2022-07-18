Chris Evans has admitted he’s super intent on finding a new partner so now’s your chance to hit him up, girlies.

Our beloved Captain America stars in Netflix’s new film The Grey Man, where he plays an assassin obsessively tracking his target (Ryan Gosling). But turns out Evans is on his own hunt IRL, too.

In an interview with Shondaland, Evans was asked if there’s anything in his own life he’s super obsessed with finding. To the joy of girls and gays everywhere, he said “a partner”.

“The answer would be that maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with,” he said in the interview.

“I mean, look — I love what I do. It’s great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into.

“Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with. Yes, so maybe it’s that.”

🖥 Chris Evans says that the one thing he’s laser focused on is trying to find someone to spend the rest of his life with 🥹 pic.twitter.com/uUjTrx5DwA — best of chris evans (@evanscontent) July 15, 2022

Side note: all the “maybes” make this speech read like the narration at the end of a coming of age movie. Is this… a script?

But anyway, you heard it from the man himself folks: Chris Evans is on the market for a new bae and judging from his comments on the industry, it looks like he may even be open to normies like ourselves — is this our chance???

Chris Evans’ last ~official~ girlfriend was Jenny Slate, who had literally no negative feedback about him.

“He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward,” she told Vulture.

“He’s like primary colours. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-coloured, if you could paint it.”

Ummm. If you weren’t convinced Chris Evans was your soulmate, you surely must be now? Brb, writing a cover letter to send to his management about our compatibility.