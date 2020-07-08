Chris Evans and Lily James have sparked – well, they’ve sparked something. The pair were spotted together on July 4th in London, which has naturally spawned dating rumours.

Now according to a source, who spoke to E!News, the two had left an exclusive club together when they were snapped by paparazzi heading back to Evans’ hotel room.

James lives in North London, while Evans lives in the United States. The Captain America star had been isolating in the US, but flew to London to resume filming on a couple of projects.

The Daily Mail published images of the actors entering the hotel via two separate entries, probably to avoid this from happening. For all we know, the pair could just be mates. But look, if they are a thing, then what a POWER COUPLE. For the record, both Evans and James have kept their private lives out of the spotlight so I probably wouldn’t expect any subtle hints on social media, or that sort of thing.

Back in 2018, a New York Times profile on Evans confirmed he was no longer with his then on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jenny Slate. James, meanwhile, apparently split from her long-term boyfriend Matt Smith in late 2019. However, they were spotted together three months later.

Following the rumours, an old quote from Evans started trending again on social media. In 2017, he told Esquire that he prefers to date people in the film industry.

“There’s a certain shared life experience that is tough for someone else who’s not in this industry to kind of wrap their head around,” Evans said. “Letting someone go to work with someone for three months and they won’t see them. It really, it certainly puts the relationship to the test.”

Fair enough.

To conclude, here’s a picture of Evans’ dog, Dodger.

Just woke up to this pillow hog

The actor posts a lot of wholesome Dodger content, if you need a reason to follow him. For National Pet Day two years ago, he shared the moment he met the beautiful boy.

On the set of Knives Out.

And finally, bad iso haircut.

