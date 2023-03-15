Vanessa Hudgens Has Seemingly Responded To That Ice-Cold Interaction She Had W/ Austin Butler

High School Musical icon Vanessa Hudgens has broken her silence on that awkward encounter she had at the Oscars Vanity Fair Afterparty with Elvis Presley Austin Butler.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the entertainment world, the 2023 Oscars happened earlier this week, which saw a bunch of legendary actors ~finally~ receiving the flowers they deserve, including Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh.

And OFC with a room packed to the brim with celebs, there’s bound to be some tea, but most of that juicy goss came from the afterparty.

One of the major tea moments of the night was when Vanessa Hudgens was spotted ignoring her ex boyfriend, Austin Butler, outside of the post-Oscars bash.

When footage of the cold reaction reached the interwebs, many fans were living for Vanessa’s unbotheredness.

To date someone for a decade to then act like this is so crazy and depressing omg https://t.co/X71GuDkaJb — Javier Bardem with a lil bob (@Smartguyy) March 14, 2023

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens seeing each other on the #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/QxUFYudIov — Austin (@AustinPlanet) March 12, 2023

Vanessa Hudgens completely ignoring Austin Butler just like the academy did pic.twitter.com/mZfSJBx2bm — s (@hvdgensempire) March 13, 2023

To give you a quick TL;DR on the celeb relo: Vanessa and Austin dated for almost a decade. According to People, Vanessa and Austin were first linked together in 2011 but called it quits in 2020.

Deuxmoi, curator of pop culture and goss, uploaded a submission from an anonymous source that accused Austin of cheating on Vanessa, despite her allegedly paying for everything (OFC, this piece of goss must be taken with a grain of salt).

But now, back to the tea at hand — Vanessa has seemingly spoken out about the awkward interaction via a now expired Instagram Story.

In the Instagram Story, Vanessa shared that horrid Oscars gag between Jimmy Kimmel and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousafzai, where Malala responded to Jimmy with “I only speak about peace,” when he asked her about the Harry Styles and Chris Pine #SpitGate.

Alongside the clip, Vanessa wrote, “Let’s all be on the ‘I only talk about peace’ train. Ok?”

Such a classy way to respond to all the drama. Especially since she’s definitely moved on from Austin as she announced her engagement to Cole Tucker literally a week ago.

Austin has yet to say anything about the interaction, but I honestly think both parties are unbothered and have moved on from that relo.

If things do go haywire between the celeb exes, we’re putting our sneakers on because we’re obvi team Vanessa.