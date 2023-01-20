Have you been wondering what Vanessa Hudgens, the ex girlfriend of Austin Butler, thinks of her ex’s wack new accent? No? Well I bet you are now, and you should wonder no further because she’s just put her two cents in. Well, it’s more like one cent because she’s literally dropped just one word on the subject.

As spotted by Comments by Celebs, the High School Musical star commented on a Page Six article about Austin’s accent.

The article was titled: “Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ accent is ‘genuine,’ might remain ‘forever’: voice coach.”

Taking to Instagram, Vanessa simply wrote: “Crying.”

If you ask me, that one word says it all.

Now, she could mean “crying” as in she’s crying because he’s stuck with that godawful twang for life.

Or she could mean “crying” like the internet speak way of saying that something is so damn funny that you’re crying laughing.

I’m willing to bet it’s the latter, to be honest. She probably thinks this whole thing is ridiculous, just like the rest of us.

The aforementioned article references a piece in which Australia’s ABC interviews Austin’s singing coach Irene Bartlett.

She told ABC she’s not sure how long the distinctive accent will stick around because of the way he was trained to speak like the rock’n’roll icon.

“What you saw in that Golden Globes speech, that’s him. It’s genuine, it’s not put on,” she said.

“I feel sorry people are saying that [he’s] still acting [but] he’s actually taken [the voice of Elvis Presley] on board.

“I don’t know how long that will last, or if it’s going to be there forever.”

When PEDESTRIAN.TV interviewed Austin Butler while he was in Australia last year for the Elvis premiere, he informed us that his accent very well might be here to stay.

When I asked how long he’s going to keep it up, he said “check back with me in 10 years.”

My God, 10 more years of this and maybe even a lifetime? Hellllllll.

He also shared how he perfected the twang and it’s truly something to behold, have a watch below via TikTok: