Queen of East High School and dog shit Christmas movies Vanessa Hudgens has spilled a few droplets of tea about her past romances with Zac Efron and Austin Butler. She rarely talks about her exes so some might say she’s breaking free, soaring, and even flying.

Hudgens sort of opened up about her former beaus in a recent interview with Nylon, when she told the publication that when it comes to her life, “the public only sees so much”.

“I’ve been through two very long life-changing relationships, and no one really knows what happened except for me,” she said.

“When I write my memoir, it’ll be amazing.”

Look, it wasn’t on the same level as the Panama Papers, but you can’t say she wasn’t alluding to something juicy. Anyone who teases dishing on their “life-changing” relationships in an “amazing” memoir has some mad drama to share. I’m going to go as far and say that you can bet on it, much like Troy Bolton famously said.

If you need a refresher on your #Zanessa and #Zutler lore, look no further.

Hudgens and Efron dated from 2005 to 2010 after meeting on the set of High School Musical. Seeing them breakup well and truly rotted my 14-year-old brain and frankly, it’s still a difficult topic to revisit 12 years later.

In a since-deleted interview with Shape in 2011 that was quoted in Marie Claire, Hudgens revealed the fickle beast that is distance played a role in the breakup.

“Long-distance relationships are hard no matter what,” she said.

“When you don’t have face-to-face time, it’s just different. Having an iPhone helped, but it just wasn’t the same.”

Still, there didn’t seem to be any bad blood between the couple.

“We grew up together. It was nice to have someone to share all of those experiences with,” Hudgens said.

So true, bestie.

Less than a year after her split from Efron, Miss Princess Switch started dating Butler. The stars broke free after almost nine years together, which is a bloody long time IMO. At that point you just need to get married.

In 2020, a source told E! News the couple split ‘cos they were spending a lot of time apart filming separate projects. I’m sensing a recurring theme for Miss Hudgens.

Now she’s dating baseball player Cole Tucker, whom she met during a celebrity meditation Zoom hosted by Joe Jonas. Oh, to be on a Zoom call organised by a Jonas brother, breathing deeply while I’m imagining myself walking on a quiet, peaceful beach.

Maybe we’ll need to introduce some mindfulness practices into our lives until Hudgens talks mad shit about her exes in a memoir. I won’t rest until I read it.