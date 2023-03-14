When all of the awards are collected and all the Oscars snacks consumed, what does the Hollywood celebrity do? Well, if you’re Jamie Lee Curtis you go straight to bed, but if you’re anyone else, there are two afterparties you can hit up where you can let loose and cause a bit of chaos.

These options are the Vanity Fair post-Oscars bash and Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s party at the Chateau Marmont. For obvious reasons, the latter is far more exclusive, and entry is for invited guests only.

No, the Getty Images photographer is NOT one of those guests, and I assume Queen Bey has a no-cameras policy, because whatever happens at that venue STAYS there.

Regardless, there’s still a heap of tea and rumours that emerged from both afterparties — after all, nobody is messier than an A-list celeb.

Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio

Rumoured lovers Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were reportedly seen entering Bey and Jay’s party separately, possibly confirming the rumours that their short-lived fling is over.

Daily Mail captured Gigi leaving the party in a pair of white slippers on her own, but who knows what happened within the building.

The “couple” was spotted macking in September 2022, but rumours of the pair splitting up emerged in late February 2023.

A short-term love affair between a geriatric actor and an aging MILF? Who said elderly people can’t find love? So nice to see Leo dating in his age range.

“Gigi and Leo are no longer dating. Things just organically tapered off between them,” an anon insider told Us Weekly.

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny

Recent couple Kendall Jenner and father of my children Bad Bunny were spotted leaving Bey’s afterparty at around 4am and getting in the same car together.

I would get in Bad Bunny’s trunk if he asked me to.

Bad Bunny spotted last night with Kendall Jenner at Oscar’s after party. 📸 pic.twitter.com/ka99xsfIUd — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) March 13, 2023

I need to know what bangers Bey is playing till 4am to keep the party going that long.

Austin Butler & Vanessa Hudgens

“Sneakernight” singer Vanessa Hudgens and her ex, Academy Award winner for Best Actor Austin Butler had an awkward little run-in at the afterparty that was caught on camera.

I feel like that whole Oscars afterparty was just people hooking up or dodging their exes with no in-between. So basically, it was no different to Sydney WorldPride.

Justin Bieber

Anon gossip spreaders told Page Six that Justin Bieber came to the afterparty looking “tormented” and acting “weird”.

“[Justin] came in a back entrance and met Hailey inside,” the source claimed.

“Justin did not look well. He was hunched over and wearing a blanket.”

However, piccies from Getty Images photogs on the night show Justin smiling happily. Sure he came to the Oscars afterparty draped in a blanket but honestly he looked comfy AF.

And that’s all of the tea from the Oscars afterparties. In gorgeous news for all of our brains, nothing too crazy happened this year. We can all let out a gentle sigh of relief.