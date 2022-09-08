Leonardo DiCaprio has apparently moved on from his recent breakup and has set his sights on a new model: Gigi Hadid.

I know what you’re thinking, Gigi is 27-years-old! Surely she’s too archaic to catch Leo’s eye, right?

Welp, apparently he’s expanded the age range of his dating pool by two years.

Perhaps his recent split from 25-year-old Camila Morrone made him realise that he needs a gal who’s two years wiser.

It’s an improvement, at least. Not a massive one… but let’s face it, the bar is on the floor with men, especially older rich white men.

I’m being totally facetious with all of this, by the way. It’s creepy, borderline predatory behaviour and it makes me cringe so hard.

Anywho, back to the matter at hand.

A sneaky insider told Us Weekly that Leo is crushing hard on Gigi Hadid now.

“Leo does have his sights set on Gigi, but she hasn’t shown an interest,” a source told Us Weekly.

“They’re friends, but she doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now.”

The insider added that it’s totally one-sided though, claiming that while he might have “his sights” on Gigi, she “doesn’t have her sights on him.”

READ MORE Leonardo DiCaprio Just Split From His Gf Who Recently Turned 25, Weird

Following news of Leonardo and Camila’s split, another insider told the mag that the pair “just weren’t having fun anymore,” adding that “the honeymoon phase was over and things faded out.”

While the couple was once “very close,” they suddenly stopped being spotted frolicking around together.

Meanwhile Camilla has been “filming all summer,” per the insider.

Leonardo had “been attending events and going on vacations without [Morrone], from the Care Gala to Unicef Gala to Saint Tropez.

“He has been spending more time hanging out with all his pals like Tobey McGuire and Jamie Foxx,” the source said.

Meanwhile Gigi Hadid split up from Zayn Malik last year following allegations that he attacked her mother, model and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid.

An insider told Us Weekly that Zayn and Gigi, who share a child together, “have a loving and caring relationship despite being broken up.”

The source said they “don’t hate each other, that’s for sure.”

Regardless, your chances are slim, Leo. Soz.