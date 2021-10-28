Zayn Malik has responded to claims he “struck” his partner Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. TMZ reported that multiple sources with “direct knowledge” of the situation told the site that Yolanda “claims Zayn struck her last week and she’s seriously considering filing a police report.”

The sources said that Yolanda “stands by her account” that Zayn “struck” her, but the outlet did not receive “details of what she claims triggered the alleged assault.”

The insider added that Yolanda has not yet filed a report against Zayn, according to TMZ.

Responding to the report on Twitter, Zayn acknowledged that an “argument” occurred, and asked for privacy as they resolve the issue.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter [Khai] to grow up in,” he began.

“A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

He added, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

He later denied hitting Yolanda while being interviewed by TMZ.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter. I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he said.

Zayn is the only person involved to comment publicly on the incident so far. Yolanda and Gigi have not commented on the report as of yet.