Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone have called it quits just two months after she turned 25. Cue the TikTok audio “that’s funny, but not funny haha, funny weird.

You’d think Leo, 47, would wait until Camila turned 26 before ending things — at least to dispel rumours that his girlfriends all have an expiry date (adulthood). The man has never publicly been with a woman older than 25, but he has dated a teenager!

Looks like Leo isn’t interested in not being perceived as a creep though, because according to sources close to the couple (per The Sun, People and E!News) they are officially donezo — two months after Camila’s 25th birthday.

So far neither Leo or Camila have commented on their breakup or why they split, but I have my suspicions.

While we wait for them to comment, let’s take a stroll down memory lane, shall we?

Camila first entered the picture in 2017 when she was 19 and attended Cannes Film Festival at the same time as Leonardo DiCaprio.

The two were spotted together several times after that, including on yacht parties (literally the unofficial proof of every celebrity relationship), but their reps denied they were dating.

Six months later, in February 2018, Leo and Camila were official. She was 20.

However, this is not when the pair first met. Somehow, this story gets worse.

Camila Morrone was once the stepdaughter of Al Pacino (a nepotism baby to her core) and he introduced her to his good friend Leo in 2008. How old was she at the time, you ask? Around 12 years old. Leo knew her as a child, which is incredibly fkn ick.

You know what’s a fun little tidbit of information to really round out their relationship timeline? Camila was born in 1997 — the same year Titanic came out. What a jarring little factoid. It’s like getting hit by an iceberg.