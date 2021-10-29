Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly split up following allegations that the singer “struck” the model’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

Multiple sources confirmed the news to PEOPLE, plus the rumour has been circulating on Deuxmoi for weeks now.

“They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” a Hadid family friend told PEOPLE. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

“Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” Gigi’s rep told the mag in a statement. TMZ first reported that multiple sources with “direct knowledge” of the situation told the site that Yolanda “claims Zayn struck her last week and she’s seriously considering filing a police report.” The sources said that Yolanda “stands by her account” that Zayn “struck” her, but the outlet did not receive “details of what she claims triggered the alleged assault.” The insider added that Yolanda has not yet filed a report against Zayn, according to TMZ. READ MORE Gigi Hadid Has Released A Statement Following 'Leaked' Allegations That Zayn 'Struck' Her Mum Responding to the report on Twitter, Zayn acknowledged that an “argument” occurred, and asked for privacy as they resolve the issue. “In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” he wrote.

“This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

He later denied hitting Yolanda while being interviewed by TMZ.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter. I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he said.

Yolanda has yet to publicly comment on the incident.

Zayn and Gigi first started dating back in 2016 and have had an on-off relationship since then. The couple broke up after nearly two years together in March 2018, however, the breakup didn’t last as they were spotted making out on the streets of New York City shortly after, sparking reconciliation rumours.