Following the breakup of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid and the allegations levelled against the singer by Yolanda Hadid, Bella and Anwar Hadid have reportedly also had a falling out with Malik.

“Bella has had a huge rift with him, as does Anwar,” an insider close to the situation told Us Weekly. “They hate what he has done to their sister.”

Both Bella and Anwar recently unfollowed Zayn on Instagram, and Bella posted and deleted a quote that was seemingly aimed at the ex-One Direction member: “I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself.”

Zayn reportedly got into a physical fight with Gigi’s 57-year-old mother back in September. The alleged incident came to light last week via TMZ, in which it was reported that Malik had “struck” Yolanda at the family ranch while Gigi was away for work.

The insider added that Malik has since “become combative” with Gigi’s security team, and that his “issues” with the staff forced the family to “change two separate guards” recently.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Following the allegations published by TMZ, Malik fired back with a statement on Twitter in which he claimed that the feud was “leaked” to the media.

“In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” Zayn wrote.

“This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

It has since been revealed that Zayn and Gigi have split up in the wake of the incident and the singer has pleaded “no contest” to the allegations made by Yolanda.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Zayn was charged with four criminal offences of harassment against Yolanda, and reportedly pled no contest to all but one related to alleged verbal abuse.