Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid have made their feelings about the Zayn Malik / Yolanda Hadid situation quite clear on Instagram.

After Malik, who is the boyfriend of Bella and Anwar’s sister Gigi Hadid and the father of their niece, Khai, pleaded “no contest” to the allegations made by Yolanda, both brother and sister have unfollowed Zayn on Instagram.

Not only that, but Bella also posted and deleted an Instagram Story that was seemingly aimed at Zayn.

The now-deleted IG Story read: “I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself.”

It comes after Malik was charged with four criminal offences of harassment. The singer allegedly “shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain” after reportedly calling the reality star “a fucking Dutch slut” during an argument at the model’s Pennsylvania home, while Gigi was away.

According to legal docs, Zayn told Yolanda that she should “stay away from [my] fucking daughter.”

Malik, who shares 13-month-old daughter Khai with Gigi, also told his girlfriend to “strap on some fucking balls and defend your partner against your fucking mother in my house.”

Gigi and Zayn have broken up in the wake of the incident. A rep for the model told E! News that she is focusing on her 13-month-old daughter who she shares with Zayn.

“Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” her rep said.

A music industry source told The Sun that music label RCA had subsequently dropped the 28-year-old former One Direction singer for being “impossible to control”.

“A lot of people have tried desperately to get Zayn’s life and career back on track, but nothing has worked,” they said.

“So many people who have worked with him have just given up.

“He’s almost impossible to control or guide. A while ago his label quietly decided it was the end of the line for their relationship, and now this.”

The singer has not responded to these allegations but pleaded no contest against all but one of the charges against him, according to court documents via TMZ.