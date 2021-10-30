This story makes reference to alleged physical and verbal abuse towards women.

Zayn Malik has been charged after an alleged physical altercation with the grandmother of his 13-month-old child Yolanda Hadid, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

Per the court docs via the outlet, Zayn was charged with four criminal offences of harassment against Yolanda, and reportedly pled no contest to all but one related to alleged verbal abuse.

“Although one official doc[ument] says he pled guilty to one, court officials tell us he actually pled no contest”.

According to the documents, Zayn was at his and mother of his child Gigi Hadid’s Pennsylvania home on September 29th when things got heated. It appears that they were in the middle of an argument when the former One Direction singer allegedly called Yolanda a “fucking Dutch slut”, ordered her to “stay away from [my] fucking daughter”, then allegedly said something about “the fucking sperm that came out of [my] cock”.

The court document then claims that he “shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain”. Zayn denies any physical contact with the Real Housewives star.

The court documents also include a charge of harassment aimed at Gigi, who its believed was in Paris at the time. Allegedly, Zayn screamed at her over the phone: “strap on some fucking balls and defend your partner against your fucking mother in my house”.

A security guard was also reportedly at the home. Zayn allegedly had a physical altercation with them and said: “Get the fuck out of my fucking house, copper”.

On Wednesday, Zayn plead no contest to harassment charges and was fined with conditions. These include a 90 days probation for each charge, – four charges that add up to 360 days probation – a mandatory anger management class, and domestic violence program. He also must have zero contact with Yolanda or the security guard allegedly involved.

Yesterday, Yolanda Hadid claimed that Zayn Malik “struck” her in the middle of an argument.

Shortly after, multiple sources claimed that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had reportedly split up after the alleged incident.

“They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” a Hadid family friend told PEOPLE. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.”

“Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” Gigi’s rep told the mag in a statement.

Zayn Malik has denied claims that there was something physical, telling TMZ, “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Help is available. If you require immediate assistance or believe your life is in danger, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.