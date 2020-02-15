In news that is bound to make your cold, dead heart believe in love, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik‘s on-again-off-again relationship appears to be very much on again.

Ever since they were first linked back in 2015, it’s been an absolute whirlwind relationship for the supermodel and the One Direction alum. I don’t have time to take you through every break up and make up, but Cosmopolitan blessed the internet with this extensive timeline of their relationship.

The important thing is, they’re back together and holy shit, it’s cute.

Rumours of their romantic reuniting have been swirling since December last year, but thanks to an adorable Instagram post, we can finally confirm that the couple are back on again.

Gigi took to her second Instagram, Gisposable, to share a photo of Malik with the caption “HEY VALENTINE Z on the farm <3 Dec 2019.”

HEY VALENTINE Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019

THE RUMOURS WERE TRUE. The “anonymous source” close to the couple wasn’t talking shit when they said Gigi and Zayn rekindled privately back in December 2019.

“Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December,” a source told E! News previously. “Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance.”

My heart! It’s so full!

Honestly, I feel like a proud parent. We’ve watched the couple go through all of their “firsts,” from the first dating rumour, to the first breakup, to the first engagement rumour, and now they’re back together to make you believe in love again.

I do not want to live in a world in which Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik DON’T end up together. I just don’t want it.