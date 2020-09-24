IT’S HAPPENING!!! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have officially welcomed their genetically-blessed baby into the world and holy shit, I am screaming.

Zayn, who is usually pretty quiet on the internet, took to Twitter to confirm the news with an adorable photo of him and the unnamed baby girl.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together,” he wrote.

We don’t know much about the new baby just yet, which is pretty unsurprising considering Gigi and Zayn are reasonably private people.

What Is Her Name?

My instincts tell me that we’ll get a name reveal when Gigi announces the news. So far, Zayn has shared an announcement on Twitter but neither parent has posted anything on Instagram. I reckon we can expect a name announcement on Gigi’s gram later tonight.

As for a name, I think we can expect something pretty unique from the couple. Both Gigi and Zayn are insanely cool people and are surrounded by family with unique names, so I truly don’t think they’re naming the kid Steve or something basic.

But, in saying that, they also don’t strike me as the couple to pull an Elon Musk & Grimes and just headbutt the keyboard to name their child.

When Was She Born?

This is perhaps the only thing we know for sure, I *think*. I think we can safely assume that the baby was born on Wednesday September 23, 2020 (US time, of course).

Where Was She Born?

Despite living in New York City most of the time, the Hadids have all been quarantining at Yolanda’s ranch in New Hope, Pennsylvania. Considering Yolanda shared some adorable family photos less than a week ago, I think we can safely assume Gigi gave birth in Pennsylvania.

When Are We Getting Baby Spam?

Gigi and Zayn have remained pretty tight-lipped throughout the pregnancy, and are already quite private, so I don’t think we’ll be watching this baby grow up in the public eye.

But we’ve already got two adorable snaps, so who knows? Gigi and Zayn might bless us knowing we’re all stuck inside staring at our phones.

Our queen Gigi took to the ‘gram on Thursday afternoon to announce the news herself.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” she captioned the photo.

As someone who has had the whole Hadid family’s Instagram notifications on for the last three months, I simply cannot stress this enough: I! AM! SCREAMING!

Congratulations to the adorable new family.

More to come.