Hugh Grant has a bit of a reputation for going rogue during interviews and this year’s 2023 Oscars Ceremony is no exception.

Remember last year when he told a reporter that he was “heavily into” S&M at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 of all places?



Now that’s someone whose PR manager needs a nurofen.



But now his PR team is going to need a cold one and an all expenses paid trip to Fiji because the Bridget Jones’ Diary star has found himself in the headlines again. And this time, he’s not being praised for being a sex-positive king. READ MORE Hugh Grant, The Modern Day Horndog, Randomly Admitted He’s Into S&M During An Interview Ashley Graham for the American ABC’s Countdown to the Oscars pre-show on the 2023 Oscars champagne-coloured carpet.



During the interview, Graham asked Grant the standard award show questions.

But instead of following along with the tried-and-true formula of the red carpet interview, Grant was noticeably frosty towards Graham.



“What’s your favourite thing about coming to the Oscars?” she asked enthusiastically.



“Well, it’s fascinating,” he replied.

“The whole of humanity is here, it’s vanity fair.”



Okay, not a bad start.

She then asked who he was excited to see and whether he had his hopes up for any of the nominees.



“No one in particular,” he said shortly.



Noticing that the chat was going downhill, Graham went to another awards show favourite.



“What are you wearing tonight then?” she asked.



“Just my suit.”

“Your suit? Who made your suit? You didn’t make it,” she joked, keeping it light and fresh like an absolute pro.



“I can’t remember. My tailor,” he quipped.



At this point, I wanted to give Graham a huge shout out. It’s so easy to become flummoxed when someone you’re interviewing live clearly isn’t vibing but she kept her cool.



“That’s okay, shout out to the tailor,” she replied, before asking him about his cameo in The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.



“Well, I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about three seconds,” he said.



“Well you showed up and had fun, right?” she replied.



“Almost.”



Ooft.



And that’s where Graham decided to put everyone out of their misery and end the interview, thanking Grant for his time.

After the interview found its way online, viewers were quick to criticise Grant for his attitude.



Look, I get it.

Doing interview after interview can be an absolute snore, especially when you’re answering the same question from every journo lining up along the red carpet.



But we all know that the relationship between journos/interviewers and celebrities is symbiotic. Especially on an award show carpet!



Ultimately, having a chat with reporters is the price celebs have to pay to even attend such a prestigious event like the 2023 Oscars. It comes with the territory and thankfully there are plenty of perks to make up for it. For example, the absolutely bonkers goodie bag worth AUS$150,000.

The very least that celebrities like Grant can do is be kind, courteous and polite to people who are literally just doing their jobs.

Even if they’re bored out of their fkn minds.