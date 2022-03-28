When I went to bed last night, my last waking thought was: ‘I wonder what bonkers antics the celebs are getting up to at the 2022 Oscars afterparties RIGHT NOW that I’ll have to write about in the morning…’

And sure enough, heaps of tea has come to us direct from the US via sneaky sources who attended the afterparties and witnessed some interesting happenings.

First up, let’s address the elephant in the room, the elephant being the straight male energy that erupted on-stage at the ceremony between Chris Rock and Will Smith.

Unlikely mediator P. Diddy confirmed that the pair had made up, which is good to know.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” he told Page Six. “It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

Smith issued a similar statement while speaking to Variety‘s Marc Malkin. When asked how he was doing at Vanity Fair‘s Oscar afterparty, he said: “It’s all love.”

With that said, Chris Rock was noticeably absent from the Vanity Fair afterparty, instead opting for Guy Oseary’s annual bash.

It’s unclear if this was his plan all along or if he changed his mind for obvi reasons.

According to Page Six’s source, Rock’s pals at the star-studded bash “kept an eye on the door” and “made sure they knew where he was at all times” to avoid an awkward run-in with Smith if he also arrived.

An Oscar organiser said Rock left the awards show “immediately after he got off stage” and headed directly to the bash thrown by Madonna’s longtime manager.

Meanwhile Smith and his family arrived at the VF afterparty just after midnight.

Will, Jada, Willow and Jaden were spotted “grooving on the dance floor” all night, according to Page Six.

At one point the event’s DJ D-Nice shouted out on the mic, “Congratulations to Will Smith!” and applauded his mate, but was he applauding his Oscar win or the slap? Hm…

Unsurprisingly, the slap was the talk of the event, and just like punters IRL, folks were divided.

One influential Hollywood exec told Page Six: “I was embarrassed. I was embarrassed for our industry,” adding that they were particularly annoyed about the slap because they had brought their child along to the ceremony.

The comedians in attendance were particularly peeved, with David Spade saying Smith’s attack “set a dangerous precedent,” while Kathy Griffin said, “Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”

Comedian Tiffany Haddish had a different response, however, as Page Six reported that she was overheard saying at the VF party that Rock should’ve sussed with Smith first about the jokes, and that if she’d been insulted like that, she’d want her hubby to do the same.

But enough about that nonsense, let’s delve into the other afterparty tea, shall we?

“Sacha! I need you to help me unzip!” Isla Fisher was heard yelling to husband Sacha Baron Cohen as she headed for the toot.

“I can’t go into the women’s!” Cohen responded while waiting outside.

Kar-Jenner sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were as thick as thieves all night, and when someone told Kimmy that she looks like she’s “living her best life,” the reality star responded: “I’m trying… I’m trying.”

Madonna’s savage-ass daughter Lourdes Leon was overheard bitching to a pal, “Can we get out of here and go to an actual party?”

Unlikely besties Emily Ratajkowski, Timothée Chalamet and comedian Ziwe Fumudoh were spotted yarning together and Euphoria couple Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer arrived holding hands (bless!).

Outer Banks boi Chase Stokes sipped on tequila all night, while Megan Thee Stallion praised first-time Oscar winner Billie Eilish on her win for the hit track, ‘No Time To Die’.

To get caught up on all the lewks from the show, suss out our red carpet round-up.