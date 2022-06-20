Good news to regency-obsessed hornbags everywhere — it looks like Regé-Jean Page, AKA the Duke of Hastings and father of my children, is in talks to return to Bridgerton and please lord, please.

A ~source~ (grain of salt, etc) told The Sun everyone’s favourite Duke might be considering a return to season three.

“Regé-Jean was always very open about his intention to quit the show after the first season and to move on to other projects,” they said.

“But recently there has been a dialogue between him and the show’s bosses.

“Nothing has been formally agreed yet, but watch this space.”

They also added that “things are very up in the air at the moment,” but said it’ll be “an exciting year for Regé, without a doubt.”

Hmmm. So basically, nothing is confirmed but there *is* hope.

Regé-Jean Page left Bridgerton after the first season and the whole thing has been clouded in spicy, non-confirmed drama.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end—give us a year,” he said about his departure, insisting it was always his plan to leave.

“It felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

Is becoming a recurring character rather than a lead really that bad?

“I didn’t want to put them in an awkward situation where they had to kick me out,” he told GQ in another interview.

“The universe has expanded, so I’m no longer in it”.

However, a source told Page Six that actually, Regé-Jean (apparently) left Bridgerton over “creative differences” with mastermind behind the show Shonda Rhimes.

“He wasn’t happy with what was planned for his character for season two, which would have kept him a player but not the focal point of the show,” they said.

Honestly, if that were really the case surely he wouldn’t be in talks to return now?

Either way, let’s manifest the Duke of Hastings comes back for season three because I simply cannot have white bread Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newtown) as our only eye-candy.