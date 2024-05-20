Are Your Undergarments In A Twist After Bridgerton S3, Part 1? Here’s When Part 2 Comes Out

They’ve done it. The crafty people at Netflix have kept us on the period-drama hook by separating Season Three of Bridgerton into two steamy parts. And now that we’ve had a taste of what the gloriously horny romantic and dreamy season has to offer, I think I speak for all of us when we say we crave more.

In case you haven’t subscribed to the hype just yet — or are ready for some juicy little spoilers — here’s a quick rundown of what’s been happening in this season so far. Gorgeous wallflower Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has been pining for her former best friend’s brother Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) for yonks.

After believing that he’d never be interested in courting her, she seeks his help to find another man from the ton to marry. However, dear reader, it’s this scandalous education that sees the two young people finding their way into each other’s arms. Or, more accurately, finger-banging in the back of a carriage.

Anyway, part one concludes with Colin asking Penelope to marry him — her dream comes true!!!! But, of course, it’s not that simple. After all, Miss Featherington is secretly the most famed gossip writer of the ton, Lady Whistledown, a woman who her future hubby outwardly loathes.

How will Penelope handle this conundrum? Well, that’s the whole thing, isn’t it — we have to wait and see.

Ah Polin, nice to see you. (Image: Netflix)

When is Bridgerton Season Three, Part Two coming out?

Bad news for the impatient among us. To see what happens after the couple becomes engaged and whether we’ll actually see the highly anticipated mirror scene from the books come to life on screen, we will have to wait until 5pm AEST on June 13.

Brimsley, start the countdown!!!!

Steamy, no? (Image: Netflix)

Is there a trailer for Bridgerton Season Three, Part Two?

Sadly, dear reader, we have not been blessed with a trailer specifically for Bridgerton Season Three’s second instalment. All we’ve got is the original overarching Season Three trailer, which is still pretty damn good if you ask me.

So there you have it. We’ll have to exercise all the patience we have — just like Miss Penelope did before she bagged her man — until Season Three, Part Two drops. But in the meantime, if you need to scratch that Bridgerton itch and haven’t seen the Queen Charlotte spin-off yet — I think that’s the perfect way to do it. Well, that’s what I did, anyway, and it was great.