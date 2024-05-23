Don’t Read The Bridgerton Books In Sibling Hierarchy If You Want Them In The Correct Order

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Whether you’re yet to dip your toes into the world of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton, or are fully caught up on the TV show and are thirsting for more regency romance, you might want to consider reading the books that the series is based on. That said, if you’ve looked into reading the books and are feeling a little overwhelmed, you’re not alone. We’re here to help you figure out what order to read the Bridgerton books in.

The series has eight novels and one novella, all written by Julia Quinn, a New York Times bestselling author who writes historical romance books. She’s written over 30 different stories, with many of them based in the Bridgerton universe.

Each of the eight original Bridgerton novels follows one of the siblings lives in Regency-era London, where they attempt to make names for themselves, fall in love, and survive the chaos of high society. So, if you love the ton as much as we do, here’s how you can read the Bridgerton books in order.

Warning: The following may contain spoilers for future seasons of the Bridgerton TV series.

How to read the Bridgerton book series in order

The Duke and I

The first book in the series centres on Daphne and Simon’s relationship. It starts off as a mutual agreement that benefits Simon, who hates the idea of marriage, and Daphne, who struggles to get romantic attention from men. But as time goes on, they begin to develop feelings for one another. Amazon Australia ($12, usually $22.99)

The Viscount Who Loved Me

Set a year after the events of the first book, The Viscount Who Loved Me follows Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton brother, and the ton’s most notorious bachelor. Anthony has finally decided to marry, but his betrothed’s sister keeps getting in the way. Initially, it’s out of concern for her sister, but it ends up becoming much more physical. Amazon Australia ($17.70, usually $22.99)

An Offer From A Gentleman

Quinn’s retelling of Cinderella sees the second-oldest Bridgerton brother, Benedict, become smitten with a woman he met at a ball. Two years pass, and he ends up falling for a housemaid who looks strangely similar to the woman from the ball. Amazon Australia ($17.70, usually $22.99)

Romancing Mister Bridgerton

The fourth book in the series has been adapted into the third season of the Bridgerton TV series on Netflix. It follows Penelope Featherington, who has been in love with Colin Bridgerton for years. After coming back from abroad, Colin finally starts to notice Penelope, but when he finds out her big secret, he wonders if she’s the one he’s in love with. Amazon Australia ($12, usually $17.24)

To Sir Phillip, With Love

If you’re a fan of Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, you’ll love the fifth Bridgerton book. Eloise Bridgerton is a spinster who is loud, opinionated and bows down to no man, which we love. So, when she gets a marriage proposal from Sir Phillip, she’s not all that impressed to find out that he’s a moody, ill-tempered man. Meanwhile, he’s shocked that she didn’t jump at the chance for marriage and thinks that she talks too much. Of course, opposites attract in this steamy tale. Amazon Australia, ($17.70, usually $22.99)

When He Was Wicked

The sixth book in the Bridgerton series follows Francesca. She didn’t make many appearances in the first two seasons of the show, but we’ve seen a lot more of her in Part 1 of Season 3. In When He Was Wicked, Michael Stirling falls in love with Francesca just as she’s about to marry his cousin, John. Luckily, or maybe unluckily, tragedy befalls the Stirling family, and Michael just might have a chance after all. Amazon Australia ($17.70, usually $22.99)

It’s In His Kiss

Hyacinth Bridgerton, is sick of trying to find someone to marry. Meanwhile, Gareth refused an arranged marriage, which resulted in his father cutting him off financially. All he has left is an old diary that’s written in Italian. Luckily for Gareth, Hyacinth knows a bit of Italian and offers to help him translate the diary. But as they spend more time together, they uncover more than just the diary’s secrets. Amazon Australia ($17.70, usually $22.99)

On The Way To The Wedding

In the eighth Bridgerton book, we get Gregory’s story. He believes in true love at first sight, but the one he’s fallen for, Hermione, is in love with somebody else. Lucinda, Hermione’s friend, thinks that Gregory is a much better suitor, and attempts to help him win her over. But Lucinda ends up falling for him herself… while she’s already engaged to someone else. Amazon Australia ($17.70, usually $22.99)

Bridgerton prequels, sequels and spinoffs

If you’ve finished the first eight novels and still aren’t satisfied, you’ll be pleased to hear that there’s even more Bridgerton to indulge in.

The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After

Considered the ninth book in the Bridgerton series, Happily Ever After contains the second epilogues of each sibling, as well as the story of their mother, Violet. Amazon Australia ($17.70, usually $22.99)

Rokesby series

The Rokesby series by Julia Quinn is also known as the Bridgerton prequels and features four books. While the series primarily focuses on the Rokesby family, it does feature many of the Bridgertons, just much younger.

You can buy them all on Amazon Australia here:

Queen Charlotte

This book is co-written by Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes that’s set in the Bridgerton universe. It follows the story of Queen Charlotte, which is where the raunchy regency tale began. Amazon Australia ($12, usually $22.99)

