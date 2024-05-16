Nicola Coughlan Asked For More Nude Sex Scenes In Bridgerton Season 3 For An Iconic Reason

Nicola Coughlan chose to do more nude sex scenes with Luke Newton during Bridgerton season three for a truly iconic reason. The star told Stylist she specifically asked for more nude scenes as a “fuck you” to all the body shamers who won’t stop talking about her body.

“I specifically asked for certain lines and moments to be included,” she said, referring to scenes between her character Penelope Featherington and Luke’s character Colin Bridgerton.

“There’s one scene where I’m very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice.”

The star has previously asked fans to stop sending her messages about her body, saying it was “really hard” to deal with their non-stop opinions.

Polin stans are about to be blessed. (Image: Netflix)

Insisting on more nude scenes in what’s already a very horny show, is just *chefs kiss*.

“It just felt like the biggest ‘fuck you’ to all the conversation surrounding my body; it was amazingly empowering,” she admitted.

“I felt beautiful in the moment, and I thought: ‘When I’m 80, I want to look back on this and remember how fucking hot I looked!”

What an absolute QUEEN. Polin stans, we have truly won.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton loved filming Bridgerton sex scenes

Although Nicola was originally intimidated about stripping off in front of the cast and crew, once she started filming a steamy romp with Luke, she found she really enjoyed it.

“By the end of the day, we were both lying under a blanket, not clothed, just chillin’. We were like, ‘This is why nudists do it’,” she told the LA Times.

Co-star Luke agreed, saying their strong friendship translated on screen.

“We both had a similar outlook – it’s like doing comedy because you’re having to put yourself out there and feel exposed and risk something,” he said.

“It was essential that we were friends.”

Can’t wait to see the mirror scene. (Image: Netflix)

When will Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 be released in Australia?

For all those desperate to get your Polin fix, Bridgerton season three part one is being released on Thursday, May 16. Part two will come to Netflix on June 13.

If you’re in NSW, Queensland, Victoria, Tassie or ACT, you’ll enjoy the first drop of Bridgerton season three at 5:00pm AEST.

If you’re in South Australia or Northern Territory, you’ll be able to tune into Bridgerton season three at 4:30pm ACST.

Finally, if you’re in Western Australia, you can kick back and feast your eyes on Bridgerton season three at 4:00pm AWST.

See you at the Ton!