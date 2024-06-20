Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Slams Rumours Four Steamy Polin Sex Scenes Were Cut From S3

CONTENT WARNING: This article may contain Bridgerton spoilers. Read at your own risk, okay?!

Throughout the tantalising press run for Bridgerton Season Three, Part Two, stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton were quick to imply that the season would be one of the steamiest the ton (AKA me and you, binging the show from our couch) had ever seen. But now that the season is out in its entirety, fans of the Regency drama have begun to suspect that a bunch of spicy scenes must have been cut out. However, according to Coughlan and one of the executive producers of the show, this rumour is as real as Cressida Cowper’s version of Whisledown.

The rumour kicked off when a Reddit user who claimed to have seen a preview screener of Bridgerton Season Three alleged that four major scenes featuring Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton were nixed.

These scenes include Colin going home with Penelope after he finds her outside the modiste and they have some hot, angry sex. Another is when they lay in bed together and discuss one day publishing Colin’s manuscripts.

They also claim there is a deleted scene where Colin whispers playful little phrases into Penelope’s ear in front of a mirror. And — most tragically for the horny viewers amongst us — a long sex montage á la Daphne (Pheobe Dynevor) and the Duke (Regé-Jean Page).



Although these scenes would have been a treat, according to Nicola Coughlan, they were never really filmed.

“This is just a rumour,” Coughlan said in response to a fan’s comment on Instagram.

“I think you got all the Polin we had but there’s lots of BTS still to share.”

Coughlan was backed up by executive producer Tom Verica who had to cut down the rumours in the comment section of his own IG post when he shared a few behind-the-scenes moments from the Bridgerton set.

“Not sure where this all came from but these claims are false,” he wrote.

“The supposed scenes … don’t exist.”

I think I speak for everyone when I say BUMMER!

Ooohh hubba hubba!!! (Image: Netflix / Bridgerton)

The news that these scenes were made up must be particularly devastating to the 67,034 people who signed a petition for Netflix to restore these supposed deleted scenes between Polin.

Maybe instead Netflix will restore a discarded sex scene between the latest additions to the ton — Will (Martins Imhangbe) and Alice Mondrich (Emma Naomi).

In an interview with Digital Spy in June, Imhangbe said that they had filmed a moderately disastrous sex scene.

​​”There was a whole scene written where Will and Alice do it everywhere,” he said.

“I think that there’s something [in] the show that might be coming down the line but it would be good to see a married couple hold that [passionate] space too.”