Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan & Luke Newton Broken A Fkn Chaise Longue Shooting A Sex Scene

Well, no one can accuse the stars of Bridgerton Season Three Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan of phoning it in after they absolutely demolished the leg of a chaise longue whilst filming a sex scene featured in Bridgerton Season Three, Part Two.

Coughlan — who plays the clever Penelope Featherington in the series — posted a cheeky on-set picture to celebrate the long-awaited release of the second part of the season. The post comes after the stars teased many, many journalists throughout their press run about a certain ~secret~ item of furniture they broke while they were getting fake busy.

“Part Two is out now. We put our heart and souls into it, hope you love watching it as much as we loved filming it ❤️,” Coughlan wrote in an Instagram caption on Thursday local time.

On the surface, the caption seems like a regular thing a celebrity promoting their project would post. Generic, even. But next to the picture of a sheepish-looking Newton, chuffed-looking, robe-wearing Coughlan and a very, very broken leg of a regency-esque chaise longue, the slightly spicy caption has a whole new meaning.

Juuuussst in case you need me to spell it out for you, they fake fucked so hard filming the scene that they straight-up snapped the wooden leg of the couch.

This is the only energy I want in the bedroom from now on. (Image: Nicola Coughlan / Instagram) Siri, play “Chaise Longue” by Wet Leg. (Image: Nicola Coughlan / Instagram)

This is the energy we need, the energy we crave.

As someone who has already seen the scene in Bridgerton Season Three, Part Two that they were filming, let me tell you, their enthusiasm and dedication to their character’s uh… passion… shows. And that, my friends, is a win.

I wasn’t the only person who thought so, either.

Thank you to Bridgerton and its stars for truly embracing the horniness we’ve come to love from the Netflix series.

You can now watch all three seasons of Bridgerton on Netflix, or dive into the full book series here.