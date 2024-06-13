Dear readers, I come to you with one of the most iconic BTS Bridgerton videos ever, thanks to Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, of course.



After Nicola found out her co-star used to be in a One Direction-esque boyband back in the day – called South 4 – she pulled off an elaborate prank with the help of some conspiring crew members.

And boy, was it worth it! It’s not quite as steamy as the mirror scene is gonna be, but for those fans getting their petticoats in a twist waiting for Netflix to drop season three, part two, it’ll scratch the itch.

Polin fans, you have been blessed! (Image: Netflix)

The pair were filming a serious ballroom scene and slowly dancing together when South 4’s song “Cougar Town” started playing. Luke immediately clocked it and the entire room, including Nicola, began to dance around him.

“This is Luke’s boyband everyone!” Nicola yelled.

“This is amazing,” Luke said while laughing.

“So I was in a boyband once, once upon a time, and that was our song ‘Cougartown’. So yeah, that was great. I thought that was in my head for a second,” he exclaimed.

Pls enjoy a dance rehearsal of “Cougar Town” starring baby Luke Newton in South 4 here:



How did Nicola Coughlan pull off her epic prank on Luke Newton?

In a hushed whisper, Nicola explained to the camera how she’d planned the prank meticulously for days.

“I found out last year Luke used to be in a boyband and I was hysterical when I found out, and it was the best thing in the entire world,” she said.

“I’ve been wanting to play their song ‘Cougar Town’ at a ball since that time, and today is the day it’s happening. It’s been a lot of planning going into it and he has no idea. I’m very excited.”

Can we start a petition to get “Cougar Town” added to the Bridgerton soundtrack? (Image: Netflix)

Director Andrew Ahn had a brief chat to Coughlan about the best time to do the prank, saying they would wait until their handheld shot on Newton to play the track.

From talking about her perfect breasts to using her Bridgerton press tour to raise money for the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, she will never not be famous.

