If you’re currently invested in Bridgerton season three, you will have seen fans of Julia Quinn‘s books getting their petticoats in a twist over a certain “mirror scene” that occurs between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton in the fourth novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. So what, dear readers, are they on about?

Obviously, before we go any further, I must warn you that spoilers abound. So if you’d rather let certain steamy events unfold in Bridgerton season three part two when it drops on June 13, stop reading. But if you can’t possibly wait, let’s unpack!

What is the mirror scene in Bridgerton?

Remember, we are purely talking book canon here, so I’m not describing events that we’ve seen on screen for Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) – yet.

While we have seen the screen version of Polin finally have a steamy encounter in a carriage – which made us feel all sorts of things in our undercarriages, mind you – and also Colin’s proposal, that’s how Bridgerton season three part one ended. We’re now on the edge of our seats waiting for what happens next with Penelope and Colin.

In Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the couple gets engaged (just like in the show). Relatively soon after they announce their big news to society, Penelope and Colin have sex for the first time.

As they’re gearing up to do the thing, Penelope learns that Colin (ever the wordsmith) has quite the penchant for dirty talk, and isn’t shy in telling Pen exactly what he wants.

Here’s a direct quote from the book, in all its delightfully smutty glory:

“I want to see you sitting up,’” he groaned, “so I can see them full and lovely and large. And then I want to crawl behind you and cup you.” His lips found her ear and his voice dropped to a whisper. “And I want to do it in front of a mirror.” “Now?” she squeaked. He seemed to consider that for a moment, then shook his head. “Later,” he said, and then repeated it in a rather resolute tone. “Later.” – Julia Quinn, Romancing Mister Bridgerton

Now you can see why pearls are clutched in anticipation over that hot tamale!

When will the mirror scene happen in Bridgerton Season 3?

Firstly, it’s important to note that the mirror scene technically isn’t a sex scene in the book. It’s Colin talking about shagging in front of a mirror, but said shagging isn’t actually depicted in Quinn’s novel.

However, this is Hollywood, baby! Sex sells! Give us what we want, goddammit! And the Netflix series has already taken plenty of liberties, making it quite different from the books in some ways.

Plus, Netflix has used mirror imagery in promos for Bridgerton season three, i.e. this early publicity shot:

And this tweet from the official Bridgerton account:

A look such as this from Mister Colin Bridgerton would surely make even the most perennial of wallflowers swoon, would it not? pic.twitter.com/KRC6nsx7H1 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) March 27, 2024

In 2022, Nicola Coughlan teased in an Entertainment Tonight interview that “mirror” would be a word she’d use to describe Bridgerton season three. Ooh, she knew what she was doing with that one.

If it does happen in the raunchier way, it would be early in the piece in Bridgerton season three part two. We know that Colin mentions the mirror during the couple’s first time, so really it could happen in episode five, unless Netflix really wants to make us wait!

Luke Newton was point-blank asked about the mirror scene in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar US.

“It’s one of those scenes that I feel like is essential [to the plot],” Newton told the publication. “I feel like you can’t always say that in television about a sex scene, but it feels like this is a moment of being completely exposed in front of each other.

“There’s such a beautiful moment when they’re having a shared experience and they just laugh. In that moment, it feels so real and modern. It feels authentic to them.”

Nicola Coughlan spoke about the Bridgerton mirror scene in an interview with entertainment content creator Sharronda Williams on YouTube, saying:

“Luke and I decided entirely what we wanted to show on camera [in terms of nudity],” Coughlan said of their Bridgerton sex scenes.

“We had a lot of say in, like the mirror scene in particular, how that was shot and that we wanted to be front-facing into the mirror and undress in front of it, and it was an amazing moment. And also, when I’m 80 I’m going to look back and be like ‘My boobs look great!’”

Safe to say, we are getting some sort of mirror scene (raunch level TBC) and the Ton is READY.