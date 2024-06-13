Bridgerton baddies, please keep a firm grip on your bustiers as I tell you this terrible news. It has been revealed there might be a two-year wait for Bridgerton Season Four.

As we bask in the horniness of Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton Season Three, Part Two, there has been news brewing about its fourth season.

A lot of questions surrounding Bridgerton Season Four have always been focused on which Bridgerton sibling will be finding their dearly beloved. However, the real hard question that’s weighing on everyone’s mind is how long do we have to wait to feast our eyes on more regal romance and iconic pop songs that are grabbing the Bridgerton treatment.

Might I request “The Boy Is Mine” by Ariana Grande?

When is Bridgerton Season 4 coming out?

Although details are hush hush about the next Bridgerton instalment, showrunner Jess Brownell shared some ‘yuge insight into when Season Four will drop.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the UK Premiere of Bridgerton Season Three, Part Two, Brownwell let it slip that punters will have to wait roughly two years for the next season.

“I have almost slipped up a couple of times so keep asking, and maybe I’ll slip up,” she began.

“I’m really excited about what we’re writing. We’re towards the end with the writers room season, with the scripts.”

“And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up but somewhere in that range.”

Speaking to the publication, Brownell stressed how much writing and preparation it takes for the popular period romance.

“We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language,” she said.

WELP, two bloody years feels like yonks!!

On the brighter side, Brownell also reckons that hardcore fans who are constantly shipping Bridgerton characters together online will be “very, very happy” with Season Four.

Look. At least Bridgerton has told us how long we have to wait for Season Four — unlike some folk who dick us around *cough* Ticketek’s waiting lounge *cough*.