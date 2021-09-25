Netflix just gave us our first look at Bridgerton’s new season and our new heroine Kate Sharma, played by Sex Education star Simone Ashley, in action.

Earlier this morning, the streaming giant shared clips from some of its upcoming titles at a three-hour-long virtual event called TUDUM.

In the first look at Birdgerton season two, Viscount Anthony finds Shonda outside in the garden at a party and after searching for her, tries to outwit and charm her.

Sharma, the badass character that she seems to be, sees right through him and basically insults him for one minute straight. It’s great.

“So you might discern that my wit is acceptable, my man is gentian,” she begins

Anthony: “But you were eavesdropping?”

Kate: “But it was hardly an effort. You were reclaiming your many efforts for a wife louder than the entire party could hear.”

Anthony: “Do you take issues with my requirements?”

Kate: “I take issue with any man who views women as chattels and breeding stock.”

Side note: God, I love her already.

Anthony: “None of that was meant for you—“

Kate: “Viscount Bridgerton, yes? When you manage to find this paragon of virtue, whatever makes you think that she will accept your suit? Are the young ladies of London truly so easily won by a pleasing smile and absolutely nothing more?”

Anthony: “So you find my smile pleasing?”

Another side note: That’s seriously all he got from that amazing speech? Lord, the bar is low for straight men.

Kate: “I find your opinion of yourself entirely too high. Your character is as sufficient as your horsemanship. I shall bid you good night.”

Bridgerton season 2 is coming to Netflix in 2022. Tragically, my Bridgerton season one husband Rége Jean-Page won’t return in s2, which left many wondering what’s the bloody point? But this clip alone has convinced me it’s gonna be royally good shit. Watch it below.

Here’s everything we know about it so far and Simone Ashley’s role.