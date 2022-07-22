Byron Bay’s hottest music festival Splendour in the Grass has returned for the first time in three years, but Mother Nature has decided to rain on everybody’s parade. Images and videos are emerging online of a rather damp Splendour after wild weather has hit the scene.

A heap of Aussies are currently in Byron Bay bunkering down in tents — ready as ever to watch headline acts like The Gorillaz, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator.

However, the grounds for the event have been met with an intense downpour. The result? Wild footage from the scene involving mud, rain and many deep puddles.

The rain became so intense at Splendour that organisers even had to shut off folks from entering the North Byron Parklands. This led to campers having to sleep in either their car or a muddy campsite.

“Due to ongoing weather conditions we can no longer accept any campers or vehicles including day parking at North Byron Parklands,” Splendour organisers wrote to online.

Folks online have dubbed the festival “Splendour in the Mud”, “Splendour in the Lake” and “Splendour in the Swamp”.

It’s important to remember, however, that the organisers of the festival had nothing to do with the wild fkn rain Byron Bay is experiencing right now. They’re doing their very best amidst the chaos!

“We’re experiencing some challenging weather conditions that are causing delays with traffic when entering the festival,” read a post on the official Splendour in the Grass Facebook account.

“We are doing our absolute best to get everyone in safety.

“We need your help, so please be patient and kind to our staff and remain respectful to our community and neighbours.

@maybemackenzie WE’RE HAVING FUN OKAY! #splendour #splendourinthegrass #australia ♬ last Friday night – vio

@litztok♬ original sound – Jbarras

According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) there is a 100 per cent chance of bucketing rain on Friday in the Byron Bay area.

Saturday is predicted to have a high chance, but it’s still very likely that Splendour will be met with a lot more rain.

@paigeroy👍♬ original sound – frankie 🙂

Stay safe out there friends. I hope you brought your gumboots for the festivities.

Image: Twitter: @chowder_two / TikTok