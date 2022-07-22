Byron Bay’s hottest music festival Splendour in the Grass has returned for the first time in three years, but Mother Nature has decided to rain on everybody’s parade. Images and videos are emerging online of a rather damp Splendour after wild weather has hit the scene.

A heap of Aussies are currently in Byron Bay bunkering down in tents — ready as ever to watch headline acts like The Gorillaz, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator.

However, the grounds for the event have been met with an intense downpour. The result? Wild footage from the scene involving mud, rain and many deep puddles.

Some scenes from the Splendour in the Ground campground this morning. @abcnews pic.twitter.com/SRH4oMuhQY — Tobi Loftus (@tobiloftus) July 21, 2022

The rain became so intense at Splendour that organisers even had to shut off folks from entering the North Byron Parklands. This led to campers having to sleep in either their car or a muddy campsite.

“Due to ongoing weather conditions we can no longer accept any campers or vehicles including day parking at North Byron Parklands,” Splendour organisers wrote to online.

Splendour in the Grass organisers have cut off further campers from entering the festival’s flooded grounds on the NSW north coast. https://t.co/YuhjkN89rf — Tobi Loftus (@tobiloftus) July 21, 2022

Latest from @abcnews – There are chaotic scenes at Splendour in the Grass, after heavy rain soaked the area near Byron Bay in northern NSW.



Thousands were stuck outside the campsite overnight, and people forced to choose between sleeping in flooded campgrounds or in their cars. — Sam Wilkinson (@WilkoSam) July 21, 2022

Folks online have dubbed the festival “Splendour in the Mud”, “Splendour in the Lake” and “Splendour in the Swamp”.

It’s important to remember, however, that the organisers of the festival had nothing to do with the wild fkn rain Byron Bay is experiencing right now. They’re doing their very best amidst the chaos!

“We’re experiencing some challenging weather conditions that are causing delays with traffic when entering the festival,” read a post on the official Splendour in the Grass Facebook account.

“We are doing our absolute best to get everyone in safety.

“We need your help, so please be patient and kind to our staff and remain respectful to our community and neighbours.

Sunshine would be nice for #SITG but I’ve done Glastonbury plenty of times in the mud and it’s always amazing. I’m ready to get filthy today ⛈🎸🍺 #Splendour #SplendourInTheGrass pic.twitter.com/fggbNk31pG — Leon Sjogren (@Leonsjogren) July 21, 2022

Splendour in the mud, nothing alcohol cant fix pic.twitter.com/MOGiNOWB1A — Little Z (@LittleZ) July 21, 2022

They should rename this festival to splendour in the mud!! #splendourinthegrass [im pissed at 4:16PM !!! Yeah ] pic.twitter.com/GSfdujzTer — chowder 2 (@chowder_two) July 21, 2022

According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) there is a 100 per cent chance of bucketing rain on Friday in the Byron Bay area.

Saturday is predicted to have a high chance, but it’s still very likely that Splendour will be met with a lot more rain.

Splendour in the swamp…. The first time it's been held in 3 years and festivalgoers say they waited up to 9 hours to get into a 'mud pit'. This video shows flooded grounds being pumped near the world stage🎥Aiden Baxter. pic.twitter.com/kehlWl4U5X — Sarah Navin (@SarahNavin) July 21, 2022

It's been a muddy start to Splendour in the Grass for brave campers. Heavy rain has soaked tents and created thick mud on the first day of the Byron music festival. Report on 7NEWS at 6pm. https://t.co/VZ3A1cHvFd #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/e0rDMSqChg — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) July 21, 2022

muddy splendour, europe suffering extreme heatwaves: admit it. god is punishing y'all for leaving your computers — cammyboo AO (@cameronwilson) July 21, 2022

Stay safe out there friends. I hope you brought your gumboots for the festivities.