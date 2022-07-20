If you’re not heading up to Byron for Splendour In The Grass this weekend — or simply prefer to enjoy life from the cosy ass groove on your couch — you’re in luck. You can tune into the festival from the comforts of your home this weekend. Triple J is once again broadcasting from Splendour and bringing all the choice cuts to the airwaves.

The national youth broadcaster will set up shop on site and beam out all the best bits to everyone back home. That means you can prop up your own li’l festival in your lounge room, your car, your backyard — literally anywhere you can stream tunes.

It all kicks off at 3:20pm AEST on Friday with a mammoth set from 1300, then Miiesha, Baker Boy and Confidence Man for the arvo. Once the sun dips you’ll hear sets from Sofi Tukker, Yungblud, DMA’s and Dillon Francis.

Cop yourself a little sleep in on Saturday (or get up and do your chores) before settling into day two of the broadcast. The Splendour stream starts again from 1:30pm AEST with the Western Sydney king himself, Hooligan Hefs.

Throughout the arvo and evening you’ll hear red hot sets from Wet Leg, MAY-A, JPEGMAFIA and Oliver Tree. Sets not to miss include Violent Soho’s last big festival hurrah at 6:30pm before they go on hiatus and The Strokes’ 11pm set beamed straight from the stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Splendour in the Grass (@splendourinthegrass)

On Sunday beloved gooey faves Glass Animals kick off the stream at 12:10pm AEST before a stacked afternoon with performances from G Flip, Genesis Owusu, JK-47, Tierra Whack, King Stingray, Sycco and heaps more.

Check out the full broadcast times below and tune into Triple J’s big Splendour weekender on your radio, stream online or find it all in the Triple J app.

You know what’s gotta be next though? A full live stream on YouTube like Coachella and Glastonbury. Give that to me.

READ MORE Here’s Your Weather Report For Yr Incoming Return To Splendour In The Grass This Weekend

Splendour In The Grass Live Stream Broadcast Set Times

Friday 22 July

ALL TIMES ARE IN AEST

3.20 pm – 1300

4.00 pm – Miiesha

4.40 pm – Baker Boy

5.30 pm – Confidence Man

6.10 pm – Yungblud

6.50 pm – Sofi Tukker

7.15 pm – Jungle

7.50 pm – DMA’s

8.50 pm – Ruel

10.20 pm – Dillon Francis

Saturday 23 July

ALL TIMES ARE IN AEST

1.30 pm – Hooligan Hefs

2.00 pm – Wet Leg

2.45 pm – MAY-A

3.40 pm – PUP

4.15 pm – Renforshort

4.45 pm – The Chats

5.15 pm – The Jungle Giants

6.30 pm – Violent Soho

7.15 pm – Triple One

9.20 pm – JPEGMAFIA

10.10 pm – Oliver Tree

11.00 pm – The Strokes

Sunday 24 July

ALL TIMES ARE IN AEST

12.10 pm – Glass Animals

12.50 pm – Budjerah

1.20 pm – BIIG PIIG

1.50 pm – Elsy Wameyo

2.20 pm – Ruby Fields

3.00 pm – JK-47

4.00 pm – Sycco

4.40 pm – King Stingray

5.00 pm – G Flip

5.45 pm – Genesis Owusu

6.30 pm – Grinspoon

7.30 pm – Northeast Party House

8.00 pm – Duke Dumont

8.45 pm – ChillinIT

9.15 pm – Aitch

10.00 pm – Tierra Whack

11.00 pm – Mura Masa