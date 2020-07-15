At the end of July we’re usually treated to three straight days of chaos broadcasted on Triple J from Splendour In The Grass, beaming huge live sets and all the goings-on from the Byron Bay weekender across the country. But now that there’s very much no Splendour this year – and everything’s been shifted over to 2021 – the national youth broadcaster has decided to broadcast memories from festivals past to celebrate what would have been.

Almost like an impossible festival in itself, Triple J is gonna dig back through its live recordings and “backstage goss” from Splendour festivals gone by, pulling out sets like Childish Gambino‘s huge 2019 performance, the dreamy 2012 gig from Lana Del Rey, the impossibly-fun 2018 boogie from Vampire Weekend, and that time Gang Of Youths played possibly the horniest show I think I’ve ever seen back in 2018.

Legit, I’m not going to forget this one anytime soon. Woof.

Taking over the airwaves between 9am and 6pm on the weekend the Splendour 2020 festival was meant to go ahead – July 25 and 26 – the Splendour In The Past broadcast will reminisce on some of the massive moments from the festival, and the faces that ducked into the station’s big tent out the back over the years.

Like remember when Lorde stepped in for Frank Ocean back in 2013, and then returned in 2018 only to have a belter of a wardrobe malfunction onstage? Or that time Powderfinger did a surprise reunion on the main stage and blew everyone’s minds? Or when a precious old Nan literally had to stitch up Kanye West‘s pants for him? Or that one OutKast set that literally changed lives? Ahh, sweet memories.

And if you’re also missing the painstaking decisions of trying to decide on merch to take home from the festival – or you’re one of those people who goes every year and takes home one (1) momento to remember it by – Splendour is selling t-shirts for the festival that was meant to be.

Styled in the Splendour font that greets you at the start of the festival (and that ridiculously long walk down to the actual gates), you can pick one up over on the website, and all the money from sales will go to the beloved SITG crew who have been affected by the COVID-19 shutdowns.

See you front left of your lounge room for a socially-distanced and responsible boogie.