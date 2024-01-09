More Than 50% Of Searches By Vic Police At Festivals Do Not Result In Drug Finds, Data Reveals

Victoria Police has revealed that it finds drugs in less than half of searches at festivals, in data reluctantly released to the state parliament.

In 2021-22, drugs were found in just 282 out of 654 searches carried out by police at music festivals across Victoria. In 2022-23, drugs were found in just 120 out of 277 searches.

This is the first time such data has been shared. Previously, police have denied Freedom of Information requests and have not publicly detailed search results in annual reports, despite requests from MPs.

The data was sought as politicians seek transparency on drug sniffer dogs, which have come under scrutiny due to their reported ineffectiveness and traumatising effect on communities.

Late last year it was revealed that in NSW sniffer dogs get it wrong almost 75% of the time. Yet despite this, dogs are used to justify searches (as a justification is needed to conduct a search), and can lead to pat downs and strip searches.

The Law Enforcement Conduct Committee also found that strip searches were repeatedly being conducted improperly and without adequate record keeping.

The future of sniffer dogs is in question. Source: Getty.

Focus has come on the state’s approach to drug policy after seven people were put into an induced coma at a rave in Melbourne over the weekend after a suspected overdose.

Speaking to PEDESTRIAN.TV, Executive Officer of Pill Testing Australia Manager Steph Tzanetis said the incident highlighted the need in a change to approach to drug policy.

“We need to focus on health and embracing technology and to let go of this moralistic approach to drug policy,” she said.

“We need a multi-pronged approach and drug checking is part of the solution. But other things help too, such as non-discriminatory education. But ‘just say no’ isn’t good enough.”

As of Monday night, three people remained in hospital.

What is happening with pill testing in Victoria?

Calls for pill testing are growing louder across the state after four state coronial reports recommended establishing a pill testing service. Such calls came after the deaths of a number of young people who unknowingly consumed high doses of MDMA — deaths that pill testing could have prevented.

The Victorian Greens, the Animal Justice Party, and Legalise Cannabis Victoria currently have a bill before Parliament that would establish pill testing in time for the 2024 summer festival season.

If passed, the bill would establish a mobile pill testing service for major music festivals, as well as a fixed-site service for more detailed analysis year round.

Animal Justice Party Member Georgie Purcell said the evidence on pill testing was clear.

“As some of the youngest members of the Victorian Parliament, we know that people take drugs. We also know the risk of drug harm significantly increases when we head into the summer festival season,” she said in a statement provided to PEDESTRIAN.TV on Monday.

“Growing up and experimenting should not be a death sentence. But the reality is, far too many young people are not making it home from parties or music festivals.”

She said pill testing didn’t encourage drug use but simply made it safer.

If established, the sites would be licensed for two years with the potential for a four-year extension following a review.