The Splendour In The Grass 2024 Lineup Is Here And MOTHER Kylie Minogue Is Headlining!!

This is not a drill! The team at iconic music festival Splendour In The Grass have just announced the 2024 lineup and it includes the eternal goddess and mother Kylie Minogue!!! Stop whatever you are doing, it’s not as important as this.

Originally, the Splendour In The Grass (SITG) lineup was due to drop on Wednesday, March 13 at 8am. However, after some sneaky bastard leaked the list, the fun people at Splendour decided to drop the tea early.

Announcing the lineup to its social media pages at 8pm on Tuesday, the social team for SITG shared a massive lineup that (just for the record) we totally predicted, no biggie.

In a year of ups and downs for music festivals, with other events such as Groovin the Moo being cancelled this year due to a financial issue, it is just so good to see that the festival industry can continue to thrive in the form of Splendour In The Grass 2024.

Here’s everything ya need to know for Splendour In The Grass 2024!

Who is headlining Splendour In The Grass 2024?

Headlining this year’s absolutely HUGE lineup for Friday night is of course the pop princess of Australia, Kylie Minogue, who promises to bring the bangers and make it a Splendour nobody will forget.

As for Saturday night, the headliner is the equally incredible American rap god Future.

And the epic conclusion of Splendour 2024 on Sunday will be headlined by Canadian rock sensation Arcade Fire.

What is the full lineup for Splendour In The Grass 2024?

The Splendour In The Grass 2024 lineups will differ each of the three days, and will feature some of the biggest names in the music scene across the world.

Friday July 19 Lineup:

Kylie Minogue

G Flip

Turnstile

Tash Sultana

Omar Apollo

Partiboi69

Angie Mcmahon

Viagra Boys

Isoxo

Confidence Man

Otoboke Beaver

Allday

A.B. Original

Yard Act

Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers

JK-47

Leisure

Kita Alexander

Skeleten

Radio Free Alice

Becca Hatch

Nick Ward

triple j Unearthed

Saturday July 20 Lineup:

Future

Yeat

Hayden James

Fontaines D.C.

Lizzy Mcalpine

Tones And I

The Last Dinner Party

The Presets

Pond

Boywithuke

Middle Kids

Beddy Rays

Swim

Coco & Clair Clair

Michael Marcagi

Floodlights

Rona.

The Dreggs

Teenage Joans

Good Neighbours

Rum Jungle

Willo

Miss Kaninna

Logan

Sunday July 21 Lineup:

Arcade Fire

Girl In Red

Baby Gravy (Yung Gravy X Bbno$)

Royel Otis

DJ Seinfeld

The Kills

TV Girl

Thelma Plum

Fletcher

Polaris

Eyedress

Sofia Kourtesis

Sam Alfred

Pacific Avenu

Erika De Casier

Grentperez

Danny Ocean

Old Mervs

Paris Paloma

6 Sense

He Slingers

Vv Pete

Belair Lip Bombs

triple j Unearthed

When will Splendour In The Grass 2024 Happen?

Splendour In The Grass 2024 is set to kick off the three day extravaganza on Friday July 19, continuing through until Sunday July 21.

It will take place at the North Byron Parklands, just 15 minutes north of Byron Bay.

Where Can I Get Tickets For Splendour In The Grass 2024?

Tickets for the festival will go on sale on 9am AEDT on Thursday March 21 via moshtix.com.au. Set your alarms now!!!

But because it’s the modern day and getting tickets is basically impossible, if you really wanna secure your spot at SITG 2024, then there are some extra special presales that take place on Tuesday 19 March at 9am AEDT. More details about presales can be found on Splendour’s site here.

Tickets will vary in cost depending on how many days you choose to go for.

One day passes can be purchased for $179 per ticket with additional fees.

Tickets for the full three days will cost $399 per ticket plus fees.

Additionally, camping tickets will cost $159, plus fees.

See you, and our mother Kylie, there!