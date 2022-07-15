Splendour In The Grass has had a lineup change a week out from the festival with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs pulling out from their Friday night set.

The announcement was made on Instagram on Friday morning with the New York City indie sleaze staple confirming they’re not coming down under due to undisclosed health issues.

“We are so sorry to announce that due to health issues we will be cancelling our upcoming shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Splendour in the Grass,” the band’s post read.

“The disappointment weighs heavily on us, we apologize for such disappointing news. We’ve been waiting a long time to see you again and we hope to return soon to fulfil our commitments in good health and spirits for you. Much love, YYYs.”

Splendour swiftly announced their replacement on Friday, confirming The Avalanches will be transforming the Amphitheatre into a blissful boogie on the Friday night slot.

The Melbourne sample lords will be bringing their full live show to Splendour — not just a DJ set — so it’s going to be absolutely stunning.

Splendour In The Grass kicks off next Friday at the North Byron Parklands with Gorillaz, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator in the headlining the massive lineup. Final resale “pre-loved” tickets are on sale now over at Moshtix.

See ya front left.