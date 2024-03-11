Splendour In The Grass Is Dropping Its 2024 Lineup Soon & Punters Are Sharing Their Predictions

Australia’s big mama of music festivals — Splendour In The Grass — is officially dropping its lineup this week, and punters are already sharing their predictions for the big announcement.

I’m not gonna lie to you. The state of Aussie music festivals is quite concerning. A number of your fave music festivals — including Groovin’ The Moo, Rolling Loud, Defqon Australia and my personal fave, FOMO — have been canned for a number of reasons.

However, a beacon hope, AKA Splendour In The Grass, is set to make a return this year with ~hopefully~ a stellar lineup.

But as we wait for that lineup countdown to hit zero days, some keen festival goers have jumped on social media including Instagram, TikTok and Reddit to share who they’re predicting for this year’s lineup.

Here are some of the Splendour In The Grass 2024 lineup predictions

Prediction One: Lana Del Rey

I SWEAR TO GOD. If Miss Waffle House, the baddie of the sugar daddies and queen of all the saddies makes an appearance Down Under at Splendour In The Grass, I will scream from the PEDESTRIAN.TV. office.

Here are some of the reasons why punters (and myself) reckon she’s coming:



Firstly, I’m here. Secondly, Lana Del Rey will be dropping a country titled Lasso in September and could be playing some tracks from there in Australia.

Also, the “Radio” singer has and will be headlining a number of ‘yuge festivals across the world including Coachella, Hangout Fest and Primavera Sound. Why not add Splendour In The Grass to that list?

On top of all of that, one person — who posts under username @peanhamsoup — pointed out on a Splendour In The Grass Instagram post that Lana has no tour dates for July, but is booked out for May, June and August.

Interesting…

Prediction Two: Donald Glover / Childish Gambino

A couple of days ago, Splendour In The Grass shared a throwback video of Childish Gambino doing ‘the MOST’ at his 2019 set. Although most of the folks on Instagram believed it was just a regular throwback post, some punters on TikTok believed this was a sign that he would be making his return.

It also doesn’t help that they posted a second video of Childish Gambino from his 2014 set, which marked his first Splendour In The Grass gig.

If he does come, can we get a Sydney sideshow, plox?

Prediction Three: Tame Impala

You can’t have a big Aussie festival without a big Aussie act. So, why not Tame Impala?

Although most folks on Reddit have not explained why the experimental muso would be making an appearance, I believe he could headline Splendour In The Grass due to his most recent Instagram post.

About a week ago, the official Tame Impala IG account shared a photo of Kevin Parker in a studio. After all, the last album from him, The Slow Rush, was released in 2020. Maybe 2024 will be the year we get new tunes from the beloved musician. And maybe a Splendy set, if we’re lucky.

Prediction Four: Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue has been in the music game for YONKS and she has fully re-entered the limelight with her Grammy-winning bop, “Padam Padam”.

On top of the amazing achievement, she also got her own Barbie! Hilariously, some people have mistaken the “Padam Padam” inspired Barb for Ru Paul Drag Race‘s Yekaterina Petrovna Zamolodchikova (but your dad just calls her Katya).

I reckon, to top off her stellar comeback, Minogue could headline a day at Splendour In The Grass 2024.

Prediction Five: Fred again…

This man has Aussies on their tippy toes with his secret shows. Why not fully send Aussies into a tizzy with a Splendour In The Grass set!



I just know the ticket lines will be HELL if Fred again… is named on the lineup. If he is, may the odds ever be in your favour.

Prediction Six: Hilltop Hoods

Hilltop Hoods are like The Avengers of the Aussie festival scene. If someone pulls out, these lads step in.

Might as well chuck them on the Splendour In The Grass lineup.

Prediction Seven: Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan if you’re reading this, PLEASE. Alongside Lana Del Rey, I would be FROTHING a Troye Sivan Splendour In The Grass special.

There’s no legit evidence to support this prediction, however, punters on Reddit reckon the “Rush” singer will be gracing the Splendy stage. If he is, consider me sat for that ticket line.

Prediction Eight: Travis Scott

This one is a controversial take, especially with the history of Travis Scott‘s shows. However, I do believe that he could be making moves towards Australia as the rapper has yet promote Astroworld and Utopia.

I also have an inkling that he was supposed to be on the Rolling Loud AU lineup, however it that whole festival went caput before the lineup dropped.

Side note: I am also predicting that he would be making an appearance at SZA‘s shows in April, as he has a few songs with the Grammy-winning icon.

Also, SZA, if you’re reading this, please, please, please perform “20 Something” at your Sydney shows. I am begging to feel something!!!

Wildcard Prediction: BEYONCÉ

Look. It’s a long shot but it’s worth a mention. Like, me writing this is some form of manifestation that Beyoncé will finally come Down Under.

I mean, she’s dropping Act II of Renaissance at the end of March, so there’s definitely a reason for her to be touring to Australia. Also, we missed out on the OG Renaissance Tour.

We honestly deserve a massive Beyoncé Splendour In The Grass set to end this Yoncé drought. And if she is coming for the festival, she better give us a Splendy version of Beychella. IYKYK.

When will the Splendour In The Grass 2024 lineup come out?

Splendour In The Grass will be releasing its 2024 lineup on Wednesday, March 13 at 8am, Australian Eastern Daylight Time.

And if you’re keen to book in some annual leave, the festival will be taking place from July 19 to July 21 in the North Byron Parklands.

Now, excuse me as I get my red dress ready for Lana Del Rey’s rumoured arrival.

