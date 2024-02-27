Fred again.. he’s done it again!!! After selling out a surprise show at the Sydney Opera House, the electronic music king announced that he would be announcing more shows in Australia today. I think I speak for everyone when I say LETS FUCKING GOOOOOOOO.

Thank God because I was feeling all sorts of emotions after missing out on last night’s tickets along with the majority of Sydney.

So how do we know that more shows are coming our way? Well, he told the lucky crowd who managed to get tickets to his gig last night.

“Thank you so much, I want to thank you guys. Love,” he told the sold-out, record-breaking crowd at the end of his set.

“This is not the end, we haven’t come all this way for one show. We’re going to announce a bunch more tomorrow, we love you.”

Although we have this fun bit of boogie intel, the unfortunate part is that we don’t know exactly when the tickets for the unannounced gigs will drop so to be as prepared as we can be it’s important to stay vigilant.



Keep an eye on his Instagram and set an alarm for every hour on the hour. I repeat, do what you gotta do! Skip the 10am meeting! Skip your morning coffee! Stay glued to the screen! Your boss can go get fucked!

If you’re my boss reading this, no hard feelings, yeah? All is fair in love and Fred Again tickets.

Godspeed everyone, I hope we’ll be boogying together soon.

More to come.