Rumour Has It Fred Again.. Might Be Doing ANOTHER Surprise Gig In Sydney This Weekend

I hope you’re ready for Fred again.. Surprise Gig Madness: Part Two Electric Boogaloo because rumours are swirling that the absolute madman has another secret gig scheduled for Sydney this weekend. I repeat, this weekend! After his sold-out shows tonight and Friday!

Thanks to some nifty internet detectives, rumour has it that the beloved producer is playing at Sydney’s The Domain on Friday, Saturday or Sunday night. The theory comes after they discovered some public documents that show a bunch of road closures around the area on Saturday, March 15 and Sunday, March 16.

(Image: City Of Sydney)

But that’s not all.

According to Russh, signage for the sneaky secret show enthusiast has already been propped up at The Domain, along with bars and stage equipment.

However, when PEDESTRIAN.TV sent a reporter down there, all they found was this sign which read: “This fence is installed for a special event to be held on Saturday 16 March. The fence will be in place from 11/03/24 — 24/03/24.”

(Image: PEDESTRIAN.TV)

Although it seems like all signs point to another Fred again gig, it hasn’t been officially announced. So, if this does turn out to be correct and you want to try your luck at nabbing some tickets, make sure you keep an eye on his social media accounts for any new Instagram Stories because those bad boys sell out fast!!

And be careful — it turns out that scalpers made a juicy $1 million on resold Fred again tickets last time. According to Triple J, a private online community with around 500 members banded together to buy as many tickets as they could just to sell them at hugely inflated prices.

While we don’t know for sure how many tix they bought, experts theorise that it could be as many as 35 per cent of tickets sold.

Ouchie mama!!! No wonder it felt so fkn hard to nab a ticket last time. Fingers crossed that if these rumours really are true, we’ll all be able to nab a cheeky ticket to Fred again.. and boogie to our heart’s content.