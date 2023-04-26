Thundercat And Tame Impala Have Dropped A Delicious Collab And It’s Giving Me A MAJOR Eargasm

Did anyone else wake up on this beautiful Wednesday morning craving the sweet, sweet sound of some soul-funk? Well, have I got some news for you.

Bassist and singer Thundercat (Stephen Bruner) and Aussie psychedelic music icon Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) have joined forces on their latest single, “No More Lies” and boy, is it hitting the damn spot.

The track mixes the bass we know and love from Thundercat with Tame Impala’s juicy synth notes to create a smooth, atmospheric tune. Both artists lend their vocals to the crunchy track, which tells the story of a doomed relationship that’s heading towards its end.

“I’ve wanted to work with Kevin since the very first Tame Impala album,” Thundercat said in a statement about the collab.

“I feel that I knew that us working together would be special. I’ve been excited about this song for a long time and hope to create more with Kevin in the future.”

Considering tracks from the pair are often found on the same playlist, I feel like this collab was truly meant to be.

After three years without any new music, “No More Lies” is a pretty exciting release from the bass virtuoso.

You’ll want to add this bop to your vibiest playlist, stat.

Thundercat is touring Australia in June. He’ll be playing at Sydney Vivid Festival on June 4, Brisbane at The Tivoli on June 7, Dark Mofo in Hobart on June 9 and Melbourne‘s Rising Festival on June 10th.