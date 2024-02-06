The Grammys Afterparty Looked Like The Loosest Shindig Ever So Peep All The Spicy Phone Footage

It’s the day after the 2024 Grammys, and you know what that means: Grammys after party tea, pictures and footage! Buckle up for some munted merriment, folks, because clearly these stars know how to have a good time.

There’s been a surprising amount of footage floating around socials, which makes us wonder if rules around phone usage were more relaxed than previous years.

I mean, the fact that this video of Taylor Swift openly chugging a bottle of something (fans claim it’s water but I’m not convinced) at her Grammys after party is pure gold. And probably something whoever organises these events would try to keep from us, but Taylor just won her 13th Grammy and clearly gives zero fucks.

I’m obsessed with this video of her giving Ed Sheeran a noogie before practically falling into his arms — you cannot convince me she is sober.

Also, a moment for the outfit, please!

Also partying with Taylor was Sabrina Carpenter — though her rumoured BF Barry Keoghan was nowhere in sight.

I’m always so impressed that no matter how amateur a photo looks, she just… slays? Effortlessly?

I have plenty of photos like the one below of me at parties, except I always look vaguely possessed.

I mean, look at this! So glam.

Dua Lipa, Ross Lynch and Callum Turner were also spotted having a boogie on a dance floor to Troye Sivan‘s “Rush”. Honestly, the way that Lynch pops up at the end… this video is giving high school formal, and I mean that in the most endearing fashion. Celebrities, they’re just like us!

Speaking of Troye Sivan, the singer was also spotted leaving Mark Ronson‘s Grammys after party, and is it just me or is his outfit giving “French street urchin who tries to rob you but you fall in love, Titanic-style”? Honestly… somebody write this.

Demi Lovato was at the same party, and she looks soooo good. My problematic fave.

Something about seeing all these celebrities together always trips me out. Like, is this my multiverse of madness?

Miley Cyrus, queen of the night and the main character of the 2024 Grammys, was spotted at a Grammys after party in a blue gown and a whole different hair style. The range!

ALSO, PLS LOOK AT HUNTER SCHAFER.

Selena Gomez was spotted braving the rain with controversial BF Benny Blanco to attend a Grammys after party by Gucci. This is how I know I could never be famous — if it’s raining like that, I’m staying at home, events be damned.

Some of the most fun selfies are undoubtedly of Billie Eilish. She always looks like she’s having such a good time, and it’s so funny how each of these looks like she’s posing with a random fan.

Keke Palmer, the woman that you are! The Nope star was spotted posing in an all red fit, from the hair to the gloves to the dress to the stockings.

Where’s that TikToker who predicted red was going to be THE colour of 2024? Because here’s Anya Taylor-Joy, also serving in a full-red outfit. I think we are onto something.

I almost didn’t recognise Megan Fox at the Grammys after parties because who is this woman?

This is such a Kardashian-esque look. Kylie Jenner also debuted pink hair earlier this year, and the dress is very Kim-coded. But dare I say, Megan is doing it better.

Anyway, that’s a wrap for the best BTS pics from the 2024 Grammys after parties. I’m sure tea will spill in the coming days, but in the mean time you can check out other iconic moments from the Grammys here.