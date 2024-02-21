Barry Keoghan — Beloved Nudist — Has Gotten His Kit Off For Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue

Good morning everyone! If you haven’t felt horny yet today, boy do I have just the thing for you — Barry Keoghan — absolutely starkers for Vanity Fair‘s Hollywood issue. And honestly, you’ve gotta love how much the Saltburn star enjoys getting his kit off.

The Hollywood issue is an annual fixture for the magazine, highlighting some of the biggest on-screen faces in the film and television industry. This year’s edition is the 30th Hollywood issue and it features hot-topic stars including Bradley Cooper, Greta Lee, Pedro Pascal, Colman Domingo, Lily Gladstone, Charles Melton, Jenna Ortega, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, plus a whole heap of other celebs of the moment.

You can see our freaky little friend Bazza in the nude if you tune in to the end of the vid below. Ya welcome, pervs!!!

While the issue is full of incredible talent — and hot people — Barry Keoghan’s nakie moment of glory is getting all the buzz online. And rightfully so, if you ask me.

Along with his birthday suit moment, Bazza also appeared fully dressed for an equally beautiful shoot with the other celebs and was featured in an interview in which he spills on adjusting to life in the spotlight.



“It’s new for me, man,” he told Vanity Fair.

“It’s quite a scary one as well, because I’m not used to this much attention. It’s overwhelming if I’m quite honest. It’s almost a different kind of life that you’ve got to be living now. I just want to make movies and fecking play parts and work with filmmakers, and not focus on this noise too much.”

However, when it comes to getting his kit off and dancing around, Bazza says he wasn’t too stressed. In fact, he was kind of impressed with the final take, noting that his smooth footwork was “linked to boxing”.

(Image: Vanity Fair)

As the naked cover star of the issue, Barry is all too aware of the cultural response that his latest role, and his body, has had on audiences. But he says he’s not phased by the hullabaloo — or the objectification — that came with it.

“It’s crazy. It can be detrimental to the mind and your mental state if you read into it too much or you look at too much stuff being said. But I wouldn’t go there if I wasn’t prepared for that, or if I wasn’t open to receiving what people want to say,” he said.

“I think it shows an act of maturity in your craft, and if it justifies the story and moves it forward, why not? You look at European cinema and they tend to have a lot of scenes that involve nudity, and it’s not a massive thing, really. But I think it’s true art. It really is. And it’s true vulnerability as well. You’re really kind of putting yourself out there in the most vulnerable state.

“It’s beautiful to look at. I’m not saying it’s because of my body, but it’s freeing to see that body move around in the way it does. It’s like a moving painting, almost.”

The rest of the interview — which you can find here — also touches on Barry’s relationship with giant Australian man Jacob Elordi.

Just two baby girls hanging out!!!! (Image: Getty)

“He’s my baby boy,” he exclaimed. Please excuse me while I book an office meeting room just to scream.

“I love Jacob. He’s one of my best friends,” Barry continued.

“Obviously, we met on this movie and I was aware of his work, but he’s there for me and he’s always got my back. When we have time, we chat on the phone or we go see one another. That’s the beauty of making movies—you really do spark relationships with your costars.”

Their friendship is so sweet.

Anyway, god bless Barry Keoghan and his free-willy nature. He’s really kicked off my Thursday to a great start.