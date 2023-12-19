Kesha Has Reportedly Left Dr Luke’s Record Label After Almost A Decade Of Legal Battles

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses allegations of sexual assault.

Kesha has reportedly left both her label and management six months after she settled multiple lawsuits against former producer and label owner Dr Luke. The move has been a long time coming as she’s been fighting to be released from her contract since 2014.

The singer had a deal with Dr Luke’s label Kemosabe, which is distributed by RCA Records, and it officially ended last week according to Variety’s sources.

Variety also reported Kesha “amicably” parted ways with Vector Management, too.

Kesha was signed on to Kemosabe Records in 2005, so she had been with the label for nearly two decades.

She released five full-length albums and two EPs through the company, but never released her contracted sixth album after her legal battles against Dr Luke (real name Lukasz Gottwald) began.

Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In 2014, Kesha alleged Gottwald drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2005 when she was 18 and had newly signed onto his record label.

The singer accused Gottwald, her former mentor and the man behind some of her hits like “Tik Tok”, of subjecting her to “years of sexual, physical, verbal and emotional abuse”. She tried to have her contract with Sony cancelled on these grounds, but a judge upheld it.

Dr Luke categorically denied Kesha’s allegations and eventually sued her for defamation after she claimed he assaulted other stars like Katy Perry, too.

In 2016, Kesha dropped her case, and earlier this year the two settled the defamation suit.

Image: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic via Getty Images