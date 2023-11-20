Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Are Pregnant & You *Need* To See How They Dropped The News

Suki Waterhouse is pregnant! She and Robert Pattinson are having a genetically blessed baby! And I know what we’re all thinking: please do not, under any circumstances, name that baby “Renesmee”.

The actor and singer revealed her pregnancy in the most rock chic way: on-stage at Corona Festival in Mexico.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” she said, referring to her baby bump (clearly visible in her silver mini dress and ostrich feather jacket).

“I’m not sure it’s working.”

Suki was due to come to Australia next year for Laneway Festival but pulled out last week due to “personal reasons” — which of course fired up the pregnancy rumours.

“We were so looking forward to having Suki Waterhouse along to Laneway Festival next year, but due to personal reasons, she can’t make the trip to Australia and New Zealand in February,” Laneway organisers wrote in a statement.

“We can’t wait to welcome Suki back to Laneway in the future when the timing is right. Until then, we wish her all the best and will keep her on repeat.”

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson making their couple debut at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show on December 03, 2022 in Giza, Egypt. (Image Source: Getty Images )

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Relationship Timeline

Suki and R-Patz have been dating for about five years, although they’re such a private couple it’s hard to know exactly when it all began. (The earliest we’ve got is from July 2018, when they were papped being very couple-y in London, watching Mama Mia! Here We Go Again! and popping to SoHo for drinks. Honestly, dream date.)

The infamous GQ cover profile of Robert Pattinson — the one where he admitted to trying to make pasta in the microwave — also revealed that they quarantined together in London. And then finally, at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show in Egypt in December 2022, we got our red carpet couple debut.

Congrats to the couple!