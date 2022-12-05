After years of hiding in the shadows, not unlike his on-screen personas Edward Cullen and Batman, Robert Pattinson has finally made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse.

The actors attended the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt, over the weekend, where they looked v. cute and coupley.

CUTIES! (Credit: Getty)

The pair first started dating back in 2018 when they were spotted macking on in London. A source later confirmed to PEOPLE that they were indeed an item.

Unlike most celebrity couples, these two have kept their relationship relatively under wraps for years.

They’ve barely been spotted together and they’ve only mentioned each other in interviews a couple of times.

When asked about his relationship by The Sunday Times in 2019, Pattinson said, “If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends better.”

Earlier this year, Pattinson mentioned Waterhouse in his March 2022 cover interview for GQ, when he recalled a moment where a repairman was yarning to him and his “girlfriend” about DC while fixing something at their London home.

“He just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is. And I’m sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him,” Pattinson said.

“And I’m looking at her, like, ‘Shut the fuck up! Why are you doing this to me?'” he continued. “She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan.”

READ MORE Robert Pattinson Had To Try On All Of The OG Batsuits, Which Sounds Like A New Porn Category

Pattinson also discussed the experience of watching The Batman next to Waterhouse in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this year.

“I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies,” he explained to host Jimmy Kimmel. “And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!'”

In case you’re not familiar with Suki Waterhouse, she’s a British actress and model who played Marlene in The Divergent Series: Insurgent.