Robert Pattinson Cements Daddy Status As Suki Waterhouse Has Given Birth To Their First Bub

In gorgeous, glowing, sparkly news, genetically blessed couple Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have welcomed their first bub together.

The IRL Edward Cullen and his actress partner have reportedly become parents after Waterhouse gave birth to the bub.

The pregnancy news was confirmed back in November 2023 when Daily Mail published pics of the couple on a walk in Los Angeles with a baby pram.

That’s the universal celebrity signal for “I’m pregnant and I want the world to know it and celebrate with me!”

Either that or an Instagram post, but Robert and Suki are way too ~cool~ and ~discreet~ for that.

Future parents Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson at the Dior Fall 2023 Menswear Show in 2022. (Credit: Getty)

There’s no news on the name or gender of the baby, but it’s worth noting that the stroller Robert was pushing was pink, so one can assume that they’ve had a baby girl, if traditional gender norms and stereotypes are anything to go by here.

Waterhouse — who recently starred in the hit Fleetwood Mac inspired series Daisy Jones & The Six — later confirmed her pregnancy on stage at Corona Festival in Mexico.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” she said, referring to her baby bump (clearly visible in her silver mini dress and ostrich feather jacket).

“I’m not sure it’s working.”

Suki was due to come to Australia this year for Laneway Festival but pulled out due to “personal reasons” — which was obvs due to her pregnancy.

“We were so looking forward to having Suki Waterhouse along to Laneway Festival next year, but due to personal reasons, she can’t make the trip to Australia and New Zealand in February,” Laneway organisers wrote in a statement.

“We can’t wait to welcome Suki back to Laneway in the future when the timing is right. Until then, we wish her all the best and will keep her on repeat.”

The gorg pair have been together for about five years but the timeline is a lil fuzzy because they’re so fiercely private.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson at The 2023 Met Gala. (Credit: Getty)

They were first linked in July 2018, when they were photographed being all lovey-dovey in London while watching Mama Mia! Here We Go Again!, following by a boozy date.

The Twilight actor later discussed Suki in his infamous GQ cover profile — the one where he admitted to trying to make pasta in the microwave. In the piece, he also revealed that they quarantined together in London.

Then at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show in Egypt in December 2022, they finally debuted their relationship on the red carpet.

Can’t wait for them to debut their bub next!