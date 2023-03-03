From Flares To Dusters, We’ve Hunted Down ’70s ‘Fits Inspired By Daisy Jones & The Six

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Despite being a ’90s baby, my wardrobe has always gravitated towards ’70s fashion. It’s filled with denim boiler suits, mini shorts, dresses, flares, floaty tops, sparkly dusters, printed halternecks, crochet pieces, and vintage cowboy boots. Every outfit I pull together has an element of ’70s fashion that Stevie Nicks would approve of.

So when the trailer Daisy Jones & The Six dropped and it was all flares, crop tops, mini shorts, knee-high boots, and Sam Claflin in blue denim unbuttoned button-up (IYKYK), I knew we were in for a resurgence.

If like me, you’ve already binge-watched your way through the first three episodes and suddenly feel the urge to don some ’70s ‘fits, I’ve got you, boo. Consider me your personal shopper, I’ve trawlled through my favourite brands like THE ICONIC, Spell, Free People, Arnhem, Lenni The Label, Rollas, Ghanda and more to fill your wardrobes with.

Right this way, please.

Lenni The Label, Station Duster, $199

Dusters are a staple in Daisy’s (Riley Keough) wardrobe throughout the series, so when I found this sparkly duster from Lenni The Label, I knew it had to be on the list.

Hung Up Hoops x Molly King, $100 (usually $150)

While these gold hoops from Saint Valentine pair perfectly with any ’70s style ‘fit, they also double as a good staple set of hoops, so a worthwhile investment if you ask me.

Rollas Phoebe Tonkin X Rolla’s Eastcoast Flares, $179.95

There’s a reason Eastcoast Flares from Rollas have had a choke hold on my wardrobe for three years running now. Don’t walk, run!

Cotton On Original Flare Jean, $59.99

If the above flares are a touch exxy, these ones from Cotton On are only $60 and still give the same energy.

Billini Ceylan Boots, $149.95

Just about anything fringe screams ’70s fashion, and these Billini boots are a fucking sick take on the current knee-high boot trend.

Dissh Banks White Linen Vest, $79.99

I love that vests are back in a big way this season, they’ve got a nice mix of fem and masc energy to them. We’re seeing them pop up everywhere, but this one from Dissh is super cute and comes in a few different neutral colourways, so you can go for a ’70s vibe or something a little more low-key, like office attire.

Ghanda Cord Flares, $39 (usually $59.95)

Yep, another pair of flares to add to your list, only these little babies are cord and come in a bunch of bright colourways. Pair them with a grungy band tee or a crisp white one, and boots to round out the look.

Ray-Ban Rectangle 1969, $218

There’s just something about square sunnies that tickles me. I definitely think I was born in the wrong era.

Spell Ziggy Crochet Spell Dress, $329

Ooft, if you really want to line your wardrobe with ’70s-inspired fashion, Spell is one of the best places to start. They’re forever reviving iconic pieces like this cute crochet dress that really hit the spot.

H&M Halterneck Top, $27.99

Daisy has a bunch of really cute crochet crops on rotation with flares throughout the whole series, so ofc we had to hunt some affordable options down. You’re welcome!

Fly To The Rainbow Short Boiler Suit, $265

This whole look is fucking flawless, but I’m especially obsessed with the denim boiler suit. Add to cart!

Betts Brittany Knee High Western Boots, $159.99

Cowboy boots are back, baby! And they should never have left, IMO. This particular style from Betts comes in plain black, black with white embroidery and white, so you can pick a pair that suits your current wardrobe while still embracing the ’70s fashion.

Premium Faux Fur Trim Wool Coat, $209.25 (usually $465)

Okay, these bad boys are a little hard to track down at the moment since we’re still a few months away from winter. However, many US retailers are selling them for less as they head into summer, so if you can find one that ships to Aus without costing you a kidney, you’re in for a treat.

Ramblin’ Man Velvet + Suede Shorts, $270

Karen (Suki Waterhouse) would 100% wear these mini shorts on the reg, so they get out tick of approval!

Spell Village Tunic Dress, $259

Spell has long been my go-to for floaty ’70s dresses and beautiful prints. This little dress reminds me of the ones Camila (Camile Morrone) wears throughout the series. Pair it with a belt and some knee-high boots, and you’ll basically look like you attended the original Woodstock.

Free People Moonbeam Leather Belt, $159.84

Chunky belts were a wardrobe staple back throughout the series, and we’re kinda digging this one from Free People.

Shona Joy Sara Tailored Wide Leg Pants, $280

Another wardrobe staple that can give ’70s if you want it to? These tailored, wide-leg pants from Shona Joy.

See By Chloe Hana Cross-Body Bag, $770

Consider this the bougie version of Daisy’s go-to handbag, but saddle bags were all the hype back in Daisy’s day, and we reckon they’ll make a comeback this season.

If you’re keen to watch Daisy Jones & The Six, you can check it out on Amazon Prime.