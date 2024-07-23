After 16 months of being kept in the dark, and being teased by rumours and speculation, the name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively‘s fourth child has finally been confirmed by the proud parents themselves.

As father of four Ryan Reynolds tours the world to promote his new Marvel flick, Deadpool & Wolverine, he let the name of child number-four slip while at the premiere for the film in New York.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively reveal fourth child’s name at Deadpool & Wolverine premiere

It all went down as he was giving thanks on stage — the Free Guy actor gave a shoutout to his wife Blake Lively, and then named all four of their kids, revealing that the youngest bub’s name was Olin.

Proud parents Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the world premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here. I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here,” Ryan said.

“I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing – that is, the contents of this movie – that happens in your wondrous lives.”

Ryan Reynolds thanks his kids — James, Betty, Inez and Olin — at the premiere of #DeadpoolAndWolverine. pic.twitter.com/OtgHXiDQc8 — Variety (@Variety) July 23, 2024

Though the baby was born in February 2023, neither the name or gender had been confirmed for the child up until now.

The child’s gender has not been confirmed, however Olin is typically a boy’s name, which could indicate that Ryan has had his first son.

Just last month there was speculation that the child’s name was Obi — however this was only confirmed as a nickname.

Unfortunately for Star Wars fans, this name was not a reference to Obi Wan Kenobi, and instead is apparently a subtle nod to Gossip Girl which Lively stars in — confirmed an insider.

With that said, the would-be Gossip Girl who leaked Obie missing the mark by two letters.

But we’ve now gotten the answer from the proud papa himself!