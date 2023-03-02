Can We Get A Yee-haw For These 8 Cowboy Boots That Actually Look More Cute Than Country

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

On the hunt for cowboy boots, but all of your vintage store finds are too narrow/too wide/too worn out? Bc SAME.

I’m heading to Harry Styles concert this weekend, and I’ve spent the last few weeks on the GRWM side of TikTok seeing Harold fans bedazzling booty shorts, adding sequins to anything and everything pink, and watching girls go to multiple stores trying to find feather boas. So I decided I needed to plan my outfit with one thing in mind WWHW (what would Harry wear), and began trawling for cowboy boots of the non-Yellowstone variety.

If you’re in the mood and market for some of these babies, right this way, please. I’ve found eight pairs of cowboy boots I reckon even Harry would boot scoot across the stage in.

Betts Brittany Knee High Western Boots, $159.99

Offt, the Brittany Knee High Western Boots from Betts are a fresh take on a true classic. They feature a traditional almond toe and slip-on fastening. The knee-high style also makes them easy to pair with sundresses and mini skirts. Oh, and if the black doesn’t tickle you, they also come in white.

Billini Danilo Boots, $149.95

Will I still be purchasing these? Abso-fucking-lutely. All that’s left to do is decided between the knee highs or the ankle boots.

Oh, and it’s probably worth mentioning they come in metallic blue, too.

Therapy Ranger

Therapy Ranger, $129.95

Yeehaw, looking for a tan pair? These ones from Therapy Shoes are pretty sick!

ASOS Comet Fringe Western Knee Boots, $130

If you really wanna stand out, these metallic fringe western knee-high boots from ASOS are bound to do it. Man, can you imagine tearing up the dance floor in these bad boys?!

Ariat Chandler Boots, $219.95 (usually $314.95)

These Ariats have Beth Dutton’s name written all over them, so if you wanna follow suit, we suggest getting them while they’re on sale and saving yourself almost 100 buckeroos.

ROC Indio Boots, $259.95

Of course, these sexy red cowboy boots from ROC made the cut.

Ravella Rodeo Boots, $149.95

And lastly, we have Ravella ones that are a fresh take on classic cowboy boots, and they come in black, tan and white.

