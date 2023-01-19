The Upside Has Dropped A Retro-Inspired Tennis Range If The Aus Open Has You Gagging For Pleats

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Folks, I’m not really a tennis girlie, but like the rest of the country, come January, I get into it. And no, not just because of the influx of hot, foreign athletes on dating apps. (But also, lads, I’d be a hot tennis GF). The other part I love is that local fashion goes into overdrive and ’70s-style tennis ‘fits are back in style. Cue: Global athleisure brand THE UPSIDE is releasing a limited edition Tennis Club collection in celebration of the Aus Open.

The ‘Tennis Club’ capsule takes a swing at the ‘tenniscore’ fashion trend serving up a range of skirts, dresses, crop tops, sweaters, shorts and tennis shoes (Volleys) in a classic trio of red, white and navy fabrics. The entire capsule reminisces on the golden era with nostalgic nuances and ’70s silhouettes, like V-necks, collars, pleats and crochet.

While the Tennis Club range is undeniably fashionable, a lot of the collection is also functional. It features moisture-wicking performance pieces in cotton pique and 4-way stretch peached fabrics, so you can wear them on and off the court.

Prices range from $49.95 for socks and visors (YES, visors) to $299.99 for the crochet dress. They’ve also reimagined the classic Volley in both low and high-cut versions, which retail for $79.95 and $89.95, respectively.

Let’s take a peek at the range, shall we?

Shop The Upside’s Tennis Club Range

First, we have the classic tennis skirts, shorts, skorts and sweaters.

Love Charlie Skirt, $169.99, and the Love Rory Bra, $99.99

Love Valentina Short, $139.99

Palmer Louie Sweater, $169.99

There’s also a bunch of realllllly cute dresses that feature joyful, flouncy pleats and flattering necklines.

Matchpoint Gracie Mini Dress, $199.99

Love Fay Dress, $199.99

Palmer Elsa Mini Dress, $299.99

And ofc, the classic Volleys.

Volley Up Heritage High, $89.99

Volley Up Heritage Low, $79.99

These are just a few cute new pieces from The Upside’s new Tennis Club range. You can check out the entire collection right here.