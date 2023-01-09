We’ve got a while to wait before the next season of Netflix’s Formula 1 series Drive To Survive premieres but sports doco girlies, have I got news for you. Your next obsession is Break Point, a brand new docuseries coming to Netflix all about tennis.

From the producers of Drive To Survive, the first five eps of tennis series Break Point are coming to Netflix on January 13. Yep, just in time for our annual obsession with Melbourne’s Australian Open. We see what you did there Netflix.

Filmed over the course of 2022, the series follows a handful of players on the ATP (men’s) and WTA (women’s) tours — including Aussies and doubles partners Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis and fellow Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.

Haha so after all this, all the media, journalism saying how bad I am for the sport, disrespecting the game & just a pure villain, I am going to be the number 1 episode on Netflix… to grow our fan base, basically trying to put tennis on the map again 🤭 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) December 29, 2022

The first five episodes of the series will also focus on Italian player Matteo Berrettini (who happened to be Ajla Tomljanovic’s boyfriend at the time of filming), American Taylor Fritz, Greek player Maria Sakkari, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur, Spaniard Paula Badosa, Norway’s Casper Ruud and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Like Drive To Survive, Break Point will give us unfit plebs fly on the wall, all-access BTS footage of these highly-trained athletes as they chase tennis glory (and the huge prize money that comes with it).

We’ll see the pressure of the tour and share in the euphoric highs and devastating lows of competitive sport, all while sitting on our couches contemplating our sixth slice of pizza.

Break Point also features expert commentary from former players Andy Roddick and Anna Kournikova, two people who definitely know the big bad world of pro tennis inside and out.

Five more episodes of Break Point will drop in June, focusing on a different selection of players yet to be revealed.

The trailer for Part One of Break Point dropped last week and it looks like it will fill the Drive To Survive-shaped hole in our lives nicely.

There’s drama, drinking, firm quads, big serves and the potential that Nick Kyrgios will drop a c-bomb on Netflix just like Daniel Ricciardo before him.

Check the Break Point trailer out for yourself below.