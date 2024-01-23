15 Of The Best Cowboy Boots If You’re Eras Touring & Still Working On That Outfit

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is fast approaching, and while there are heaps of different outfit ideas out there, there’s one fashion item that is integral to almost every ‘fit — the humble cowboy boot.

Not only are these boot-scootin’ babies cute af, but they’re more versatile than you might think. Of course, you’ll wear a pair to the Eras Tour, but they’re also great for festivals, themed parties, and just to go shopping in.

From tall, black cowboy boots to glittery, heeled ones, we’ve found some of the best boots to wear to the Eras Tour and beyond.

Betts Brittany Knee High Western Boots

cowboy boots

Oofft, the Brittany Knee High Western Boots from Betts are a fresh take on a true classic. They feature a traditional almond toe and slip-on fastening. The knee-high style also makes them easy to pair with sundresses and mini skirts. Oh, and if the black doesn’t tickle you, they also come in white.

Shop Betts here, $159.99

Therapy Shoes Ranger Cowboy Boot

Barbiecore isn’t leaving anytime soon. These metallic pink babies are cute and make a statement.

Shop Therapy Shoes here, $139.95

Billini Elton Boots

Ok, I’m not usually a fan of fringe or diamantes, but these boots are absolutely gorgeous and perfect for your next festival.

Shop Billini here, $149.95

ROC Indio Cowboy Boots

Of course, these sexy red cowboy boots from ROC made the cut.

Shop ROC here, $259.95

Senso Francesca I Heeled Boots

cowboy boots

For a fashion-forward take on the classic cowboy boot, try these kitten-heeled bad boys.

Shop Senso here, $420

Billini Etta Cowboy Boots

I just know for a fact that if I ever got my hands on these babies, they would never come off my feet again.

Shop Billini here, $139.95

Belle & Bloom Dallas Western Boot

cowboy boots

When I first saw these, I didn’t really care for them. But when you look at the finer details, you’ll see just how beautiful they actually are. The gold detailing on the heel and toe is making me want to become a prospector.

Shop Belle & Bloom here, $249.95

Sol Sana Eddie Western Boots

These cowboy boots are tiny but cute. We’re living for the wrap-around T-strap. They’re also currently $189 off. Cha-ching!

Shop Sol Sana here, $80 (usually $269)

Ravella Tammy Western Boots

cowboy boots

If you love a higher heel, these cowboy boots have you sorted.

Shop Ravella here, $104.97 (usually $149.95)

Betts Snakeskin Festival Western Calf Boots

Now we know what Woody meant when he said, “There’s a snake in my boot”.

Shop Betts here, $104.99 (usually $149.99)
cowboy boots

Ravella Lonestar Western Boots

As Rhianna once said, “shine bright like a diamond”.

Shop Ravella here, $118.97 (usually $169.95)

Billini Asha Boots

Will I still be purchasing these? Abso-fucking-lutely. All that’s left to do is decide between blue denim or red.

Shop Billini here, $139.95

Novo Howdy Cowboy Boots

cowboy boots

Yeehaw, looking for a tan pair of cowboy boots to channel your inner Taylor Swift? These ones from Novo Shoes are pretty sick!

Shop Novo here, $129.95

ASOS Comet Fringe Western Knee Boots

If you really wanna stand out, these fringe western knee-high boots from ASOS are bound to do it. Man, can you imagine tearing up the dance floor in these bad boys?!

Shop ASOS here, $120

Boohoo Tab Detail Ankle Western Boots

cowboy boots

These little booties are not only cute but also currently $68 off — a bargain!

Shop Boohoo here, $42 (usually $110)

Ravella Rodeo Boots

And lastly, we have Ravella ones that are a fresh take on classic cowboy boots, and they come in black, tan and white — perfect for any festival.

Shop Ravella here, $104.97 (usually $149.95)
cowboy boots

