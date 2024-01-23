15 Of The Best Cowboy Boots If You’re Eras Touring & Still Working On That Outfit

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is fast approaching, and while there are heaps of different outfit ideas out there, there’s one fashion item that is integral to almost every ‘fit — the humble cowboy boot.

Not only are these boot-scootin’ babies cute af, but they’re more versatile than you might think. Of course, you’ll wear a pair to the Eras Tour, but they’re also great for festivals, themed parties, and just to go shopping in.

From tall, black cowboy boots to glittery, heeled ones, we’ve found some of the best boots to wear to the Eras Tour and beyond.

Oofft, the Brittany Knee High Western Boots from Betts are a fresh take on a true classic. They feature a traditional almond toe and slip-on fastening. The knee-high style also makes them easy to pair with sundresses and mini skirts. Oh, and if the black doesn’t tickle you, they also come in white. Shop Betts here, $159.99

Barbiecore isn’t leaving anytime soon. These metallic pink babies are cute and make a statement. Shop Therapy Shoes here, $139.95

Ok, I’m not usually a fan of fringe or diamantes, but these boots are absolutely gorgeous and perfect for your next festival. Shop Billini here, $149.95

Of course, these sexy red cowboy boots from ROC made the cut. Shop ROC here, $259.95

For a fashion-forward take on the classic cowboy boot, try these kitten-heeled bad boys. Shop Senso here, $420

I just know for a fact that if I ever got my hands on these babies, they would never come off my feet again. Shop Billini here, $139.95

When I first saw these, I didn’t really care for them. But when you look at the finer details, you’ll see just how beautiful they actually are. The gold detailing on the heel and toe is making me want to become a prospector. Shop Belle & Bloom here, $249.95

These cowboy boots are tiny but cute. We’re living for the wrap-around T-strap. They’re also currently $189 off. Cha-ching! Shop Sol Sana here, $80 (usually $269)

If you love a higher heel, these cowboy boots have you sorted. Shop Ravella here, $104.97 (usually $149.95)

Now we know what Woody meant when he said, “There’s a snake in my boot”. Shop Betts here, $104.99 (usually $149.99)

As Rhianna once said, “shine bright like a diamond”. Shop Ravella here, $118.97 (usually $169.95)

Will I still be purchasing these? Abso-fucking-lutely. All that’s left to do is decide between blue denim or red. Shop Billini here, $139.95

Yeehaw, looking for a tan pair of cowboy boots to channel your inner Taylor Swift? These ones from Novo Shoes are pretty sick! Shop Novo here, $129.95

If you really wanna stand out, these fringe western knee-high boots from ASOS are bound to do it. Man, can you imagine tearing up the dance floor in these bad boys?! Shop ASOS here, $120

These little booties are not only cute but also currently $68 off — a bargain! Shop Boohoo here, $42 (usually $110)

And lastly, we have Ravella ones that are a fresh take on classic cowboy boots, and they come in black, tan and white — perfect for any festival. Shop Ravella here, $104.97 (usually $149.95)

This post has been updated since its original publication.

Image credit: ROC Boots/Akira